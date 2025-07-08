Arcanum Infrastructure, LLC Appoints Matt Bogun as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Arcanum Infrastructure, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Bogun as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2025.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arcanum Infrastructure, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Bogun as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2025. This leadership transition reinforces Arcanum’s commitment to growth and innovation, welcoming an accomplished leader with a proven track record of optimizing existing businesses and organically growing new opportunities.Matt brings over 22 years of industry experience to Arcanum, having held senior roles spanning operations, business and project management, strategy development, and commercial leadership. His diverse expertise positions Arcanum to accelerate growth while strengthening operational performance.“We are thrilled to welcome Matt as our next CEO,” said Kevin Clement, Chair of Arcanum's Board of Managers. “His deep knowledge of chemical and petrochemical industries, combined with a results-driven leadership style, will be instrumental in guiding Arcanum into its next era.”Matt began his career with ExxonMobil in 2003, initially contributing to the fuels business through various technical, manufacturing, and business assignments at three different North American refineries. In 2014, he transitioned into the chemical sector, serving as Global Product Manager for the Specialty Fluids & Solvents business and later as Regional Commercial Manager for the C4/C5 Olefins business. His leadership on ExxonMobil’s linear alpha olefins (LAO) investment in Baytown, TX, and as Venture Manager for the development of a novel monomer used in the proprietary engineered polymer Proxxima™, exemplify his strength in commercializing innovation. Most recently, Matt led a major business divestment in Europe as part of ExxonMobil’s M&A team.Matt holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.This transition also marks the retirement of current CEO Ted Pettijohn. Following a structured handover, Ted will join Arcanum’s Board of Managers, continuing to share his four decades of industry expertise and leadership.“We are deeply grateful for Ted’s vision and dedication in bringing Arcanum Infrastructure to life,” added Kevin Clement. “We wish him a fulfilling retirement and look forward to his continued guidance on the Board.”About Arcanum Infrastructure, LLCArcanum owns and operates Raven Butene-1, LLC, a purpose-built Butene-1 facility in Baytown, Texas. Raven is Arcanum’s flagship investment in the linear alpha olefins (LAO) market, delivering world-class Butene-1 to long-term contracted partners under a tolling model. With a strategic focus on acquiring and developing assets, Arcanum designs, builds, owns, and operates facilities on behalf of its partners. Arcanum is jointly owned by Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry acting on behalf of its clients, and a large Canadian pension plan whose investment is managed by FIC, an investment firm with a focus on critical infrastructure assets.Media ContactMatt BogunArcanum InfrastructurePhone: 1-346-828-8410Email: matt.bogun@arcanumchem.comSOURCE Arcanum Infrastructure, LLC

