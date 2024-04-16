Arcanum Infrastructure Increases Footprint for Future Growth in Baytown, Texas
Arcanum Infrastructure is pleased to announce it has acquired approximately 314 acres of land in the Baytown, Texas area.
The property, located at 9520 East Freeway in Baytown, enables Arcanum to significantly expand capabilities for currently operating Raven Butene-1, recently announced Robin Monomers, and future growth projects.
"The property acquisition is a landmark milestone for Arcanum that helps propel our growth trajectory," said Ted Pettijohn, President of Arcanum. "We are very excited about the tremendous opportunities this new, larger footprint provides to expand our operations, boost production, and better serve our valued customers. Baytown is a vibrant community with a business-friendly environment. That, combined with the transportation and pipeline access infrastructure make it an ideal location for us."
In addition to supporting the company's growth objectives, the acquisition reflects Arcanum’s commitment to creating job opportunities and contributing to the local economy. During operational business and construction phases, Arcanum plans to recruit a diverse workforce and invest in training and development programs to ensure the success of the growing business.
About Arcanum Infrastructure
Arcanum specializes in building, owning and operating production infrastructure for its customer base. It currently owns and operates Raven Butene-1, LLC, a fit for purpose Butene-1 facility in Baytown, Texas. Raven is the first project for Arcanum in the linear alpha olefin space that provides world-class quality Butene-1 under a tolling arrangement with long-term contracted partners. Robin Monomers is Arcanum’s recently announced operation to create specialty monomers for engineered materials. Arcanum's unique business model focuses on providing the highest quality on-purpose services and products under long-term customer contracts to the engineered materials industry. In 2023, Arcanum was named the “Fastest Growing Business” in the University of Texas Longhorn 100.
