Where Moonflowers Dance by J. Laura Chandler Explores Love, Loss, and the Healing Power of Grace

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodbridge Publishers proudly announces the release of Where Moonflowers Dance, a deeply moving and inspirational novel by Christian fiction author J. Laura Chandler. This emotionally rich story invites readers into the journey of Gwenyth Ray Belltower, known simply as Ray, whose life is marked by grief, global adventure, and unexpected love.Ray is forty-seven, single, and fiercely independent. Adopted as an infant after her biological mother died from a drug overdose, Ray’s life has always been shaped by both mystery and purpose. Raised by a loving family and gifted with a sizable inheritance, she pursued a life of service through the Peace Corps, adopted a son, and built a successful career in photography, eventually being hired by National Geographic.But life takes a devastating turn when her son Byron is tragically killed in a car accident. What follows is a powerful narrative of heartbreak and healing, as Ray leaves behind everything she knows and embarks on an assignment in Austria, with only her camera and sorrow as companions. A chance encounter in Pakistan offers hope, but when that too is lost, she retires to the Cayman Islands, where an unexpected new chapter begins, with Blake Forsyth and a beloved dog named Journey by her side.Where Moonflowers Dance is more than a story of personal reinvention. It is a testament to God’s enduring grace, the strength of the human spirit, and the beautiful, often surprising ways life blooms even after tragedy. Full of romance, suspense, global settings, and a heartwarming twist, this novel promises readers a journey they will not soon forget."Where Moonflowers Dance" is now available for purchase via Amazon. About the AuthorJ. Laura Chandler is a retired caregiver, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Writing Christian fiction has become her personal ministry, an outlet to share stories of faith, love, and hope. Though mostly homebound due to caregiving responsibilities, Laura finds joy in her family’s lives, her bustling kitchen, and the quiet sanctuary of storytelling. Where Moonflowers Dance is Laura’s fourth novel in the world of fiction. There is a divine thread of grace laced throughout her novels that offers her readers encouragement, hope and a passion to live life with purpose.

