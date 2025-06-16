Nina Winther’s Should It Be This Hard Explores the Emotional Toll of Infertility and the Complexities of Motherhood

Author Nina Winther Should it be this hard

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Norwegian author and screenwriter Nina Winther is excited to deliver a touching and deeply moving novel Should It Be This Hard?, a gripping story of infertility, resilience, and self-discovery. This thought-provoking novel follows Dr. Chelsea Scott, a successful OB/GYN who dedicates her life to helping women become mothers while struggling with her own heartbreaking battle with infertility.Chelsea has carefully planned her future, treating her family's plans with the same level of accuracy that she applies to her medical profession. But even with her experience, she is powerless against forces beyond of her control. She is emotionally and physically exhausted as a result of her recurrent failures at IVF. She is compelled to face her greatest concerns as well as the limitations of science and control while providing care for individuals dealing with their own struggles, unwanted pregnancies, heartbreaking miscarriages, and adoptive heartbreaks.After being supportive at first, her husband starts to waver under the weight of their mutual disappointment, and questions whether their marriage can withstand the pressure. Her connections with friends and family become increasingly strained in the interim, especially after her sister's pregnancy rekindles her feelings of inadequacy. Chelsea finds herself reevaluating all of her previous beliefs about identity, family, and achievement as she observes other women go through the pleasures and challenges of motherhood.The novel does not shy away from the raw realities of reproductive medicine, depicting the emotional, physical, and financial costs of infertility treatments with unflinching honesty. It also tackles broader social issues, including pregnancy loss, LGBTQ+ parenting, adoption, and societal expectations of motherhood. Through the heartbreak and setbacks, Chelsea embarks on a transformative journey—one that forces her to relinquish control and embrace the unknown. Just when she begins to accept that her dream of becoming a mother may never come true, fate intervenes in an unexpected way, proving that life rarely follows the plans we set."Should it be this hard" is now available for purchase via Amazon. About the AuthorNina Winther is a Norwegian author and screenwriter known for her emotionally charged and thought-provoking storytelling. Having faced her own struggles with infertility, she writes with raw honesty about the complexities of womanhood, resilience, and self-discovery. With a background in mechanical engineering and a love for travel, she draws inspiration from different cultures and life experiences, creating stories that resonate on a deeply personal level. Her passion for exploring human emotions and real-life challenges allows her to create compelling narratives that stay with readers long after the final page. Through her writing, she hopes to offer both an escape and a deeper connection to life’s most personal struggles.

