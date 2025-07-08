Bishop-Parker Foundation Awards MCR Health to Support Gynecological Care

We are honored to partner with the Bishop-Parker Foundation in strengthening access to care for those who need it most.” — Dr. Melvin B. Price, President and CEO

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCR Health is honored to announce it has received a grant from the Bishop-Parker Foundation to support an essential program aimed at improving the health and well-being of underserved residents in Manatee County. The awarded funds will help increase access to gynecological procedures for low-income and uninsured women.Improving Access to Gynecological CareA grant of $185,000 will fund medical equipment that enables MCR Health to expand access to critical gynecological procedures such as hysteroscopy, myomectomy, endometrial ablation, and dilation and curettage. These services will be provided through MCR Health’s licensed Office-Based Lab and will be available to uninsured women who would otherwise lack access to necessary care. The program aims to improve health outcomes and reduce the risk of untreated conditions that could lead to emergency treatment or diminished quality of life."We are honored to partner with the Bishop-Parker Foundation in strengthening access to care for those who need it most," said Dr. Melvin Price, CEO of MCR Health. "Their generous support helps us expand vital services and continue delivering high-quality, compassionate care across the communities we serve."About Bishop-Parker FoundationBishop-Parker Foundation strengthens the Manatee County Community by providing financial support to nonprofit organizations working to improve the lives of individuals and animals.About MCR HealthMCR Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system providing primary medical, dental, pediatric, behavioral health, and specialty services throughout Florida. Accredited by the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists, MCR Health is committed to ensuring that high-quality care is accessible to all, regardless of insurance or income.Media Contact: Aarti Lalwani Vice President, Executive Operations alalwani@mcr.health | 941-310-2918 MCR Health, Inc.

