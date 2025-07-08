Bishop-Parker Foundation Awards MCR Health to Support Food Security Programs

"We are honored to partner with the Bishop-Parker Foundation in strengthening access to care for those who need it most," said Dr. Melvin Price, CEO of MCR Health.” — Dr. Melvin B. Price, President and CEO

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCR Health is honored to announce it has received a grant from the Bishop-Parker Foundation to support an essential program aimed at improving the health and well-being of underserved residents in Manatee County. The awarded funds will help launch a pilot program to address food insecurity among diabetic patients.Addressing Food Insecurity for Diabetic PatientsA grant of $15,000 will support a new pilot initiative targeting food insecurity among Manatee County residents with uncontrolled diabetes (A1c > 9%). The program, led by MCR Health’s team of certified diabetes care and education specialists, will provide monthly $100 food cards—redeemable only for approved, nutritionally appropriate items—along with individualized counseling from a registered dietitian or nutrition counselor. Approximately 40 patients are expected to participate in this pilot, which combines access to healthy food with the tools to make long-term lifestyle changes."We are honored to partner with the Bishop-Parker Foundation in strengthening access to care for those who need it most," said Dr. Melvin Price, CEO of MCR Health. "Their generous support helps us expand vital services and continue delivering high-quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve."About Bishop-Parker FoundationBishop-Parker Foundation strengthens the Manatee County Community by providing financial support to nonprofit organizations working to improve the lives of individuals and animals.About MCR HealthMCR Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system providing primary medical, dental, pediatric, behavioral health, and specialty services throughout Florida. Accredited by the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists, MCR Health is committed to ensuring that high-quality care is accessible to all, regardless of insurance or income.Media Contact: Aarti Lalwani Vice President, Executive Operations, MCR Health - alalwani@mcr.health | 941-310-2918

