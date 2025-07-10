LightHeart Mental Health Opens New Clinic in Seattle’s Fremont Neighborhood

LightHeart Mental Health opens a new clinic in Seattle, offering counseling, therapy, and medication management to meet growing mental health needs.

We’re excited to open our doors in Fremont—this community means a lot to us, and we’re proud to offer mental health care that’s local, compassionate, and easy to access.” — Lindsey Arrasmith, Clinic Director

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LightHeart Mental Health is excited to announce its newest clinic in the vibrant Fremont neighborhood of Seattle, WA opened on July 7th, 2025. This milestone reflects LightHeart's mission to provide accessible, compassionate, and high-quality mental health care to communities across the region.Conveniently located at 400 North 34th Street Suite 320 Seattle, WA 98103, the new Fremont clinic offers a range of services designed to meet diverse mental health needs, including individual counseling, group therapy, and medication management. By creating a welcoming space in the neighborhood, LightHeart aims to remove barriers to care and foster a stronger, healthier community.According to KFF's Mental Health and Substance Use State Fact Sheets , in Seattle, including the Fremont neighborhood, 32.6% of adults report symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorders, highlighting the growing mental health challenges in the area. The LightHeart Mental Health team is excited to continue deepening their ability to meet the needs across the Seattle metro area.The Fremont clinic’s highly trained team of therapists and clinicians brings extensive experience to their work, offering both evidence-based treatment and personalized care plans. Furthermore, the clinic is fully equipped to provide confidential services to clients of all ages in a nurturing and inclusive environment.The expansion aligns with LightHeart's greater mission to advance mental health equity and improve the lives of individuals and families throughout the region. By opening facilities in neighborhoods like Fremont, LightHeart is taking active strides to reduce stigma and ensure that mental health resources are close to home for everyone.LightHeart Mental Health is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. LightHeart Mental Health has been deeply rooted in the Seattle area for over 10 years. Their evidence-based practices ensure tailored treatment plans for individual needs. LightHeart Mental Health is committed to providing high-quality services free from stigma or bias so that everyone has an equal opportunity for access to care.To learn more about LightHeart Mental Health and its mental health services including individual and group therapy and medication management, visit https://lightheartassociates.com/schedule-an-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (425) 998 - 2367.About LightHeart Mental Health and Transformations Care NetworkLightHeart Mental Health is a proud member of Transformations Care Network. Being part of TCN means LightHeart Mental Health team members can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools our team needs to transform lives in our communities

Therapy Can Look Different Than You Might Expect

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.