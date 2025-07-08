Cultural Arts Commission July 9 Meeting Cancelled
The Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Cultural Arts Commission meeting is cancelled.
The Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission will hold its next regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, starting at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.
For more information, contact:
Porter Arneill, Assistant Director, Parks, Recreation and Culture
parneill@lawrenceks.org
785-832-3449
