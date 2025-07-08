Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 7, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of July 7, 2025, include the following:
Wednesday, July 9 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend an economic development announcement, 1232 Eastland Avenue, Kingstree, S.C.
Thursday, July 10 at 4:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend St. Mary Help of Christians, SMS Stem Center, Lecture Hall, 118 York Avenue SE, Aiken, S.C.
Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: June 30, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of June 30, 2025 included:
Monday, June 30
4:00 PM: Policy meeting.
Tuesday, July 1
7:00 PM: Policy meeting.
Wednesday, July 2
10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the first meeting of the Homeland Security Advisory Council, Department of Homeland Security Headquarters on the St. Elizabeths Campus, 1790 Ash Street SE, Washington, D.C.
2:15 PM: Meeting with U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Christopher Wright.
Saturday, July 5
11:00 AM: Media interview.
