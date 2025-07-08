The Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season Closing Concert, “Lio Kuokman and Kun-Woo Paik”, presents a Chopinmasterpiece performed by world-renowned pianist

MACAU, July 8 - The Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season Closing Concert “Lio Kuokman and Kun-Woo Paik” will be held on 27 July (Sunday) at 8:00 p.m, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium . Internationally acclaimed South-Korean pianist Kun-Woo Paik will join forces with the Macao Orchestra, under the baton of the orchestra’s Music Director and Principal Conductor Lio Kuokman, to present a series of magnificent works, offering music lovers an unforgettable evening. Tickets are now available through the Macao Ticketing Network.

Born in South Korea, pianist Kun-Woo Paik made his debut as a soloist with the Korean National Symphony Orchestra at the age of ten. He pursued advanced studies and artistic development in several European and American countries, achieving remarkable results in a number of major music competitions. He has collaborated with world-renowned orchestras and conductors, earning the reputation as a foremost piano maestro, and has released numerous critically acclaimed music albums. In 2000, he was granted the title of “Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres” by the French government in recognition of his outstanding contributions. In this concert, Paik will perform Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, showcasing his exquisite virtuosity. Additionally, the Macao Orchestra will present Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Tchaikovsky’s celebrated Symphony No. 5 in E minor, concluding the season with emotionally profound and timeless classics.

The Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A., with the support of BOC Macau. The concert runs approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, including an interval. Tickets are available at MOP 400, 300, 250, and 180 via the Macao Ticketing Network. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.