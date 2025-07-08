From Product to Practice: What Lawyers Really Want From AI, According to MiAI Law CEO Laina Chan

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiAI Law is reshaping Legal AI Research by addressing what legal professionals truly need: trust, traceability, and legal reasoning—built from the ground up by a practicing barrister.



In the latest interview from Xraised, “From Product to Practice: What Lawyers Really Want From AI”, award-winning barrister and MiAI Law CEO Laina Chan breaks down the gap between traditional legaltech tools and the real-world demands of lawyers. Rather than hype, Chan brings a grounded, legal-first approach to AI—offering a clear vision of how Legal AI Research should serve the legal profession.



MiAI Law: The AI Built by a Barrister, Not Just Engineers

Founded by Laina Chan, a practicing construction law barrister with over two decades at the bar, MiAI Law was developed with one question in mind: What do lawyers actually need from AI?

“It’s not just about getting quick answers,” Chan says. “Lawyers need responses they can trust—rooted in legal principles, backed by citations, and structured to match the way we think.”

With a legal architecture designed by Chan herself, MiAI Law delivers fast, accurate, footnoted answers sourced from primary case law and legislation—removing the guesswork that plagues generic AI tools.

Chan did not build MiAI Law to impress VCs. She built it because she was sick of legal tech that couldn’t reason—and wasting hours doing case law the hard way. Most tools were fast but shallow, smart-sounding but legally useless. MiAI Law is different: it thinks like a lawyer because it was built by one, with legal reasoning, traceability, and primary sources at its core—not shortcuts.



Real Legal AI Research, Not Just Flashy Tech

Many AI tools fail lawyers by focusing on form over function. They sound smart but miss legal nuance. MiAI Law changes that. The platform reasons from first principles, traverses full legal databases, and ties every conclusion to a verifiable source.

“Generic models hallucinate. MiAI Law doesn’t,” Chan explains. “It’s been trained to think like a barrister, not a chatbot.”

In benchmark testing, MiAI Law answered 30 high-level legal questions in under two hours—research that previously took weeks of manual work. It’s not about replacing lawyers. It’s about giving them a competitive edge.

What Lawyers Really Want From AI: Speed With Substance

Chan highlights a key misconception: that lawyers simply want faster tools. In reality, MiAI Law focuses on transparency, accuracy, and efficiency—turning AI into a legal research partner, not a risk factor.

Every MiAI Law report includes footnotes and direct hyperlinks to relevant cases or statutes, allowing lawyers to verify and explore results with full context. Whether they’re in a mediation, drafting pleadings, or validating strategy, users know exactly where the information comes from.

AI Is Not the Threat—It’s the Ally

Chan addresses the lingering fear that AI could replace legal professionals:

“AI won’t take your job. But someone using AI effectively might,” she notes. “I built MiAI Law to help myself—not replace myself.”

Rather than automating legal judgment, MiAI Law frees up time so lawyers can focus on what truly matters: strategy, advocacy, and outcomes. It gives them the capacity to be sharper, faster, and better informed—without compromising ethics or quality.

See the Interview, Explore the Future

Watch the full conversation with Laina Chan and learn how MiAI Law is building the next generation of Legal AI Research:

From Product to Practice: What Lawyers Really Want From AI.

Learn more about MiAI Law’s products and legal-first design:

🔗 https://miai.law

Media Contact:

Ethan Hunt

ethan@miai.law

