NURO Launches MENTIS — The Mental Platform

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Human Mind, Unlocked.NURO, a global leader in non-surgical neurotechnology, is proud to announce the launch of MENTIS™, a breakthrough product line delivering real-time data across various mental states for cognitive performance, operational decision-making, and human optimization.MENTIS™, the Mental Platform™, is a proprietary neurological intelligence system that measures multiple human mental states with immediate results and no surgical intervention. The platform is designed to enable real-time cognitive insights for industries where milliseconds and mindsets make the difference.“We built MENTIS for mission-critical human performance,” said Francois Gand, Founder and CEO of NURO. “Wherever human decision-making meets pressure, MENTIS delivers clarity. This is another major frontier in Neurotechnology—and as with our prior product lines, NURO is once again at the helm, defining it.”MENTIS represents the convergence of:- Live cognitive monitoring through advanced non-invasive signal processing and Artificial Intelligence- Immediate deployment in any digital or operational environment- Commercial-ready infrastructure with massive industrial addressable marketsBuilt from over a decade of research and clinical-grade deployments, MENTIS is the third commercially ready (TRL 9) product line in NURO’s portfolio, joining the established NUOS 3 for communication and computing by thought, and the recently announced GRIDLY for brain-based control of applications for both Microsoft Windows and Apple operating systems.MENTIS is now available for single-user analysis, with the additional option for the MENTIS HQ dashboard module allowing mental state analysis across groups of users, such as in teams, crews, or battalions.For investor relations, partnership opportunities, or to request a private demonstration, contact:Francois Gand, Founder & CEO — francois@nuro.cawww.nuro.world

