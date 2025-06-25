NURO Unveils GRIDLY: First Wireless Neurological Control of both Microsoft and Apple Software by Thought Alone

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASENURO Unveils GRIDLY: First Wireless Neurological Control of both Microsoft and Apple Software by Thought Alone — No Surgery RequiredNURO, a global leader in non-invasive brain-computer interfaces, is proud to announce a major leap forward in Neurotechnology with the expanded capabilities of GRIDLY — the first system in the world enabling wireless control of both Microsoft and Apple software by thought alone, without any brain surgery, implants, or external eye-tracking.Building on its ultra-lightweight wireless multimodal neural architecture, GRIDLY allows users to seamlessly interact with digital environments using only their neurological signals. From Microsoft Windows-based applications like Smartbox’s Grid 3 for assistive communication to Apple's native macOS, iOS, Apple TV, or even compatible smart IoT solutions, users can now control key software ecosystems instantly and non-surgically, by brain.“This is not a vision of the future — it’s here and we are redefining how human beings can now interact with major operating systems and their applications.” says Francois Gand, the Founder and CEO of NURO. “For the first time, a person can wirelessly and non-invasively control both Apple and Microsoft applications using only thoughts. No surgery. No implants. No risk. No speculative timelines.”GRIDLY expands the potential for:- Assistive communication: empowering patients with severe physical impairments to access everyday software tools that they have already invested in.- Augmentative technology: extending computing control beyond touch, voice, or eye-tracking limitations for both patients and the general public.- Enterprise and research: enabling hands-free interaction in complex, high-performance, or dangerous environments.As with all NURO non-invasive technologies, GRIDLY requires no medical recovery, ensures complete safety for neural tissue, and eliminates unnecessary clinical burden — reducing costs for patients, clinicians, hospitals, insurers, and public health systems alike. It is architected with the same principles powering NUOS 3, NURO’s flagship third-generation clinical platform, to deliver neurological performance to new frontiers.Backed by Canadian innovation and global demand, NURO’s GRIDLY is now available for commercial deployment across healthcare and a variety of non-healthcare use cases.Pricing for the launch of GRIDLY (version 1.0) is US$2,950.00.Visit www.nuro.world for more information.About NURONURO is a Canadian-based neurotechnology company advancing safe, non-surgical brain-computer interfaces. Its technologies are helping patients, clinicians, and organizations reimagine what’s possible with the human brain — without surgery or implants.

