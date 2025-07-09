CAMCO and RV Overnights Announce Exclusive Partnership

Camco RV Essentials Camco RV Essentials Unique Stays with RV Overnights

Hosts can now stock Camco RV accessories to increase revenue and guest satisfaction

This is the first collaboration of its kind in our space, and a great example of how we’re leading the industry with practical, common-sense innovations that serve both our members and hosts. ” — Rob Case, Founder of RV Overnights

ANNANNDALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A unique collaboration between Camco, the leading manufacturer of premium solutions for recreational vehicles, and RV Overnights, the online platform and app that enables RV travelers to find uncommon, memorable one-night stays at small businesses across the United States and Canada, will give RV Overnights’ (RVO) hosts an opportunity to enhance their guests’ experiences and add another revenue stream.

More than a thousand small business owners nationwide are currently host destinations within the RV Overnights network, including farms, animal rescues, amusement parks, museums, wineries, non-profits and so much more. RV Overnights members that visit Hosting Locations do not pay for their first night stay directly, the program instead encourages its members to support the local small business with purchases while visiting. Many hosts offer unique products, tours, tastings, and more. Some locations are even non-profits who accept donations in exchange for a visit.

Now, an exciting value-add program enables RV Overnights’ hosts to create a Camco marketplace on-site stocked with essential RVing kits and supplies for guests to purchase, making it especially convenient for them to replenish important items or fix small repairs. Hosts will be provided an exclusive order form with special rates from Camco and product selections include everything from TST holding tank treatments, RhinoFLEX sewer hoses and sanitation gloves to Tastepure water filters and hoses, FasTen leveling blocks and Camco bath tissue.

“This partnership with RV Overnights represents an exciting opportunity for Camco to connect with RV enthusiasts in a whole new way,” says Lisa Schoder, Chief Marketing Officer at Camco. “For nearly 60 years, Camco has been dedicated to making the RV lifestyle more enjoyable, and we understand that today’s RVers value both quality products and unique experiences. By providing RV Overnights hosts with our trusted essentials, we’re not only creating a convenient solution for travelers who may have forgotten crucial items, but we’re also empowering small business owners and property hosts with an additional revenue stream. It’s a natural fit that strengthens the entire RV community—from the family starting their first adventure to the seasoned full-timers who know the value of having the right gear when you need it.”

"At RV Overnights, we’re committed to supporting our hosts in every possible way, and helping them create real income opportunities is at the core of that commitment," says Rob Case, Founder of RV Overnights. "This partnership with Camco is a natural fit. It not only makes essential RV supplies more accessible for travelers right where they’re staying, but it also gives our hosts a new, simple way to boost profitability with each visit. This is the first collaboration of its kind in our space, and a great example of how we’re leading the industry with practical, common-sense innovations that serve both our members and hosts. We care deeply about the impact we have on small-town America, and we’ll continue to think creatively about how to strengthen and grow this community we’re so proud to be part of."

To learn more about becoming an RV Overnights host please visit https://rvovernights.com/pages/become-a-host. There is no cost and no commitment to become a host destination and hosts do not need to offer travelers connections or hookups. RV Overnights further supports revenue growth with exclusive offers to members via its online marketplace that lists all available attractions and offerings at host locations, such as products, services and experiences.

About CAMCO

Camco leads the future of outdoor recreation living with innovative and advanced technology, engineering solutions for simpler, safer, and more enjoyable outdoor living. Our mission is to enhance every recreational vehicle journey by providing premium solutions in water sanitation, power, towing, ventilation, stabilization, functional accessories, and services. Founded in 1966 in Greensboro, NC, Camco operates from five U.S.-based facilities and multiple facilities in Asia. With a dedicated team of 1,000+ employees who understand outdoor enthusiasts’ needs, Camco has 150+ patents and 4,000+ products designed to enhance outdoor experiences. Learn more about Camco at www.camco.net.

About RV Overnights

RVOvernights.com (RVO) is a hospitality startup that offers a platform to connect RV travelers with small businesses (hosts). Hosts provide overnight parking spots for RVs, and can list properties on the platform for free. Travelers can search and book available spots; hosts set their own availability, rules, and restrictions. The company website also offers a review/feedback system to ensure positive experiences. For more information, please watch this informational video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-ACMF8GkSc



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.