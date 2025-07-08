Hubbell Trading Post Road Show Comes to Petroglyph National Monument July 19 and 20

Authentic Navajo rugs showcased at Hubbell’s road shows (Martha Lochert Photography) Wallace presents at a Navajo Art event hosted by Western National Parks Association (Martha Lochert) Tonita shares the intricate stories of this work as part of a traveling series bringing the spirit of Hubbell Trading Post to national parks across the Southwest.

Browse Navajo art and jewelry in this immersive celebration of Navajo art, culture and tradition.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Western National Parks (WNP) hosts a two-day cultural event at Petroglyph National Monument , featuring the iconic Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site on Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20, from 9 AM to 4 PM both days. Visitors can browse one-of-a-kind pieces, support Indigenous artists and the national parks, and learn the intricate stories of this work.This event is the last in the summer series, featuring the opportunity to experience the rich traditions of Navajo culture through authentic weavings, fine silver and turquoise jewelry and live cultural demonstrations—all against the stunning New Mexico backdrop of Petroglyph National Monument, located in Albuquerque. The event will take place in the courtyard of the Visitor Center.Remaining at the heart of the road show are Navajo trader Wallace James Jr and weaver Tonita Yazzie. James will offer talks at 10 AM and 2 PM each day, sharing stories of Navajo art, history, and heritage. James has a lifelong connection to Hubbell Trading Post. Yazzie will provide weaving demonstrations throughout both days and give talks about the art of weaving.This event is the last leg of the summer three-part traveling series, bringing the spirit of Hubbell Trading Post to national parks across the Southwest.About WNPWestern National Parks helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service, WNP supports parks across the West, developing products, services and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding and appreciation of national parks. WNP has provided more than $162 million in support to national parks. Learn more at www.wnp.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.