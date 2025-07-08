Unrated director’s cut of The Kiss of A Vampire now streaming on TUBI

Newcomer Saporah Bonnette stars as the woman-child who marries in haste, only to discover her husband is a vampire. British actor Philip Hulford stars as Wessex, the 1,200-year-old vampire with a lust for blood and romance. Writer, producer, director and co-star Richard Douglas Jensen and Emma Hayley Jensen, star as Petrov, the fallen priest, and Hera, the fallen nun who becomes a vampire slayer.

HUNTSVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The most anticipated horror movie of the year is now streaming on TUBI. The Kiss of A Vampire is the tale of a mentally fragile young woman who marries a handsome doctor, only to discover her handsome and seductive husband is a 1,200-year-old vampire with insatiable blood lust.British actor Philip Hulford stars as Wessex, the sensual, romantic and terrifying vampire. It is his first starring role in a feature film.Saporah Bonnette, who made her film debut in Poverty Row Pictures' Monster Grizzly in 2024, has her first starring role as Carol, a woman child who has spent most of her life in psychiatric hospitals. She marries Wessex in haste and, when she realizes her husband is a vampire, has to make a life-altering choice. Should she run from Wessex or join him in an eternity of romance and blood-letting.Hollywood rising star Emma Hayley Jensen plays Hera. A nun defrocked for romancing her fellow nuns, Hera becomes a vicious and effective vampire slayer determined to kill Wessex – and a fallen priest named Petrov.Legendary New York playwright and stage actress Bambi Everson plays the Witch, a tour de force performance by an actress of singular talent and acting skill.Produced by Alabama-based Poverty Row Pictures, The Kiss of A Vampire, was shot in Guntersville and Birmingham, Alabama.Writer, producer director Richard Douglas Jensen – who also stars as Petrov, the fallen priest – said this is the most ambitious – and expensive – film ever produced by Poverty Row Pictures.“We wanted to do a horror film that was over the top, and nothing is more over the top than the Italian-style ‘giallo’ horror. So, we took every element of ‘giallo’ and we put them all in the movie,” Jensen said. “This is horror for people who like their vampires not just deadly, but incredibly seductive and romantic.”Laden with gory, graphic violence and heady romance, The Kiss of A Vampire was an official selection and semi-finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival. Critics have praised the edgy sensuality of the film and the superb cinematography by Sterling Brown, Anna Khristoforova and FX cinematographer Steven Coleman.The Kiss of A Vampire is distributed worldwide by ITN Distribution.

