Alabama-based Poverty Row Pictures announces latest project - 'Hiding Miss Mobster'

Huntsville-based filmmaker/actor Richard Douglas Jensen co-stars with Nabilah Fernandez Molina in the upcoming "Hiding Miss Mobster." Miami-based actress Nabilah Fernandez Molina stars in the lead role of Marisol in Poverty Row Pictures' upcoming film "Hiding Miss Mobster." Huntsville-based actor Jeff Lapidus stars as Tito, the cartel assassin, in Poverty Row Pictures' "Hiding Miss Mobster."

This is the 5th feature film for the Alabama-based film company since 2021

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poverty Row Pictures has announced it will begin production on its latest feature film, entitled “Hiding Miss Mobster,” in North Alabama this fall. It is the fifth feature film by the Alabama-based company since 2021.The film will star Miami-based actress Nabilah Fernandez Molina as Marisol, the daughter of a Colombian cartel leader, who is targeted for assassination.Multi-award-winning film maker Richard Douglas Jensen wrote the screenplay and will direct the film and co-produce it with Chér Xavier.Jensen will star as Lane, a reclusive, off-the-grid hermit who reluctantly agrees to shelter Marisol.Legendary New York actress and playwright Bambi Everson will star as Cora, a crazy hillbilly hermit with a secret past. Everson co-starred in Poverty Row Pictures' “The Kiss of A Vampire.”Huntsville-based actor Jeff Lapidus will star as Tito, the cartel enforcer out to kill Marisol. Lapidus co-starred in other Poverty Row Pictures feature films, including “I Am Mine Alone” and “The Kiss of A Vampire.”Michael V. Jordan will play a compromised DEA agent. This is Jordan’s fifth film for Poverty Row Pictures, having co-starred in “No Man’s Law,” “I Am Mine Alone,” “Monster Grizzly,” and “The Kiss of A Vampire.”Atlanta based martial arts master Bill Pfeifer will make his film debut as the corrupt DEA agent who aids the killers in their efforts to kill Marisol. Pfeifer will also choreograph the fight scenes in the film.Georgia-based cinematographer Sterling Brown and Birmingham-based cinematographer Anna Khristoforova will capture the action on film. Steven Antselevich, of Birmingham’s Image Hive studios, will coordinate the production and edit and supervise all post-production.Poverty Row Pictures has a worldwide multi-picture distribution deal with ITN Distribution.

