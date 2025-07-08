CS INSTRUMENTS establishing North American headquarters in Beaufort County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – CS INSTRUMENTS, a manufacturer of compressed air measuring technology, today announced it is establishing its North American headquarters in Beaufort County. The company’s $3.6 million investment will create 13 new jobs.

Founded in Germany in 2002, CS INSTRUMENTS specializes in the production of reliable and innovative measurement technologies for compressed air and industrial gases. The company operates subsidiaries in 13 countries.

CS INSTRUMENTS will construct a new 11,000-square-foot headquarters facility, located at 8237 Pinellas Drive in Bluffton, which will house office space, warehousing, and a service and training center. The new facility will increase product availability and the overall experience for North American customers.

Operations are expected to be online in December 2025. Individuals interested in joining the CS INSTRUMENTS team should email info-us@cs-instruments.com.

QUOTES

“Establishing our North American headquarters in Bluffton is a strategic and exciting step forward for CS INSTRUMENTS. The region’s strong business climate, skilled workforce and exceptional quality of life make it an ideal home for our growing team. We are especially grateful to the town of Bluffton, the Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation and the SouthernCarolina Alliance for their unwavering support and partnership throughout this process. Their commitment to fostering innovation and industry made our decision an easy one.” -CS INSTRUMENTS Country Manager Martin Zeller

“We are pleased to see CS INSTRUMENTS establishing its North American headquarters in our state. The company’s $3.6 million investment is a testament to the thriving business environment we have created in Beaufort County and throughout South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“CS INSTRUMENTS’ decision to establish its headquarters in Beaufort County highlights our state’s strong reputation as a place where businesses can achieve success from launch to legacy. Congratulations to CS INSTRUMENTS on this announcement that will create even more opportunity for the people of Beaufort County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“CS INSTRUMENTS’ investment in Bluffton is a strong vote of confidence in Beaufort County as a smart, strategic location for light manufacturing and professional services. This new regional headquarters brings quality jobs, technical training and increased access to innovative products for customers across the Americas. We’re proud to welcome CS INSTRUMENTS to Beaufort County and look forward to supporting their continued growth in our community.” -Beaufort County Council Chairwoman Alice Howard

“SouthernCarolina Alliance congratulates CS INSTRUMENTS on selecting Bluffton as the location of their new North American headquarters facility. We are proud that this fine German manufacturer of precision products has chosen the SouthernCarolina Alliance region to establish their headquarters and grow their warehousing and training operations. SCA will continue to work closely with CS INSTRUMENTS as their operations flourish in Beaufort County, which provides a great place to work, live and invest.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance President and CEO Danny Black

