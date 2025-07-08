Delaware Libraries Launch 2025 Summer Library Reading Program

This year’s theme is “Color Our World.”

DOVER, DE – Libraries across Delaware are opening their doors to a world of imagination, learning, and creativity with the launch of the 2025 Summer Library Reading Program, themed “Color Our World.” First Lady Dr. Lauren Meyer and State Librarian Dr. Annie Norman encourage readers of all ages to register at their local public library or online at delawarelibraries.org/summerreading

Now in its 46th year, the annual Summer Library Reading Program provides programs for children, teens, and people of all ages to motivate and experience the joy of reading throughout the summer. The 2025 theme, Color Our World, features creativity.

“Reading helps young people see the world in new ways, and through initiatives like the Summer Library Reading Program, we’re making sure all children have the opportunity to grow, explore, and shine,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “This year’s theme of “Color Our World” is a beautiful reminder that every child’s voice and imagination add something unique to our communities.”

The statewide initiative, supported by the Governor, the Delaware Department of Education, and the Delaware Division of Libraries, aims to encourage reading during the summer, helping students stay academically engaged and creatively inspired.

“Books enable children and teens to see themselves and others in vivid, meaningful ways,” said First Lady Dr. Lauren Meyer. “I’m thrilled to be part of this effort as the theme highlights the compassion, inclusion, and the incredible potential of young minds.”

In addition to local library events, special programs sponsored by the Division of Libraries at each library include Science of Color by the Delaware Aerospace Education Foundation and Performance by Author Orpheus Collar, a New York Times best-selling graphic novelist. Visit DelawareLiteracyAlliance.org.

###

The Delaware Division of Libraries, a state agency dedicated to unleashing the potential in all Delawareans in partnership with Delaware Libraries, offers free access to the DLC (online catalog) Wi-Fi; computers/internet; eBooks; programs/workshops; community partnerships; and more. The Division of Libraries is also the backbone for the Delaware Literacy Alliance, where library and literacy professionals join forces to improve literacy across the lifespan for all Delawareans.