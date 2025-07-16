Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,054 in the last 365 days.

EDGE 2.0 Informational Webinar Scheduled for July 23rd


DSB to announce details of revamped and reimagined grant competition

DOVER, Del. – Excited to hear the details of the new EDGE Grant Competition – EDGE 2.0? The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) will reveal them during an informational webinar on Wednesday July 23rd at 10 a.m. Registration is required – visit de.gov/edge and click on the flier or use the QR code to sign up.

“EDGE 2.0 is the result of many stakeholders taking the time to enhance our flagship program.” said DSB Director CJ Bell, “We’re creating a pathway for the best of the best. EDGE 2.0 rewards real progress, real potential, and real results.”

EDGE stands for Encouraging Development, Growth & Expansion. It is the Division’s flagship funding program which has distributed nearly $8.0M to 120 small businesses since 2019.

# # #

The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) is a service-focused state agency, within the Delaware Department of State, that is committed to helping businesses start and grow in Delaware. Our Regional Business Managers can help you navigate government processes, connect with partner organizations that offer resources to small businesses and identify opportunities to access capital. DSB also oversees the Delaware Tourism Office and the Office of Supplier Diversity.

 

Media Contact

Andrea Wojcik

Division of Small Business

O: (302) 672-6802; C: (302) 554-0060

andrea.wojcik@delaware.gov 


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EDGE 2.0 Informational Webinar Scheduled for July 23rd

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more