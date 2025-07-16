EDGE 2.0 Informational Webinar Scheduled for July 23rd

DSB to announce details of revamped and reimagined grant competition

DOVER, Del. – Excited to hear the details of the new EDGE Grant Competition – EDGE 2.0? The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) will reveal them during an informational webinar on Wednesday July 23rd at 10 a.m. Registration is required – visit de.gov/edge and click on the flier or use the QR code to sign up.

“EDGE 2.0 is the result of many stakeholders taking the time to enhance our flagship program.” said DSB Director CJ Bell, “We’re creating a pathway for the best of the best. EDGE 2.0 rewards real progress, real potential, and real results.”

EDGE stands for Encouraging Development, Growth & Expansion. It is the Division’s flagship funding program which has distributed nearly $8.0M to 120 small businesses since 2019.

The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) is a service-focused state agency, within the Delaware Department of State, that is committed to helping businesses start and grow in Delaware. Our Regional Business Managers can help you navigate government processes, connect with partner organizations that offer resources to small businesses and identify opportunities to access capital. DSB also oversees the Delaware Tourism Office and the Office of Supplier Diversity.

Media Contact

Andrea Wojcik

Division of Small Business

O: (302) 672-6802; C: (302) 554-0060

andrea.wojcik@delaware.gov