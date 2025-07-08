Magnetic Products, Inc. Launches Redesigned Website to Deliver Streamlined User Experience and Enhanced Product Access

Magnetic Products, Inc. (MPI), New Site Structure, Navigation, and Content Support Customer Success Across Industries

This launch is more than a visual upgrade; it’s about making it easier for customers to access information, explore innovations like our Intell-I-Mag®, and engage with our team for customized support.”
— Kyle Rhodes, MPI President
HIGHLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnetic Products, Inc. (MPI), a leading provider of magnetic separation, metal detection, and material handling solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.mpimagnet.com. The updated digital platform reflects MPI’s commitment to innovation, customer support, and continuous improvement while maintaining the trusted domain that industry professionals rely on.
The new website introduces an intuitive structure, streamlined navigation, and a completely reimagined layout to help users quickly find products, applications, and technical resources tailored to their specific industries and needs. Whether customers are exploring magnetic separators for pneumatic lines or metal detectors for food and pharmaceutical safety, the enhanced search and filtering tools make product discovery and comparison faster and easier.

“We’ve evolved the site to reflect the strength of our solutions and the industries we serve,” said Kyle Rhodes, President of MPI. “This launch is more than a visual upgrade; it’s about making it easier for customers to access information, explore innovations like our Intell-I-Mag® technology, and engage with our team for customized support.”

Key features of the new site include:
• Simplified product navigation by technology, industry, and application
• Expanded product pages with detailed specs, benefits, and use cases
• Improved mobile experience and faster page load times
• Centralized resource library for technical documents, compliance guides, and videos

The fresh design and enhanced content integration support MPI’s firm commitment to the values that built its reputation: engineering excellence, customer-first service, and industry innovation. The new mpimagnet.com is built to educate and support its users, providing a scalable, flexible platform for future product launches, digital tools, and customer engagement initiatives.

About Magnetic Products Inc (MPI)
Based in Metro Detroit, Michigan, Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) designs, manufactures, and services magnets, material handling, and electronic inspection systems. MPI products are designed to provide complete metal and foreign contamination control and material handling solutions. MPI leads the industry by continuously engineering inventive magnetic equipment and advancing customer education. Our processing solutions are built to last, pairing engineers with expert manufacturers to design and develop the best products. MPI holds numerous patents, trademarks, and proprietary designs that have revolutionized the separation and material handling industries. Need to speak with an MPI Expert? Contact us via email at info@mpimagnet.com or by phone at 248.887.5600.

Meredith Newman
MPI - Magnetic Products, Inc.
+ +1 248-887-5600

About

