Magnetic Products, Inc. Launches Redesigned Website to Deliver Streamlined User Experience and Enhanced Product Access

Founded in 1981, Michigan-based Magnetic Products, Inc. (MPI) is a manufacturer of magnetic metal control systems for the food, beverage, pet food, and bulk material industries. The company also manufactures a line of industrial magnetic conveyors and material handling equipment for the metal fabricating industry. Minimal downtime and protection of brand integrity are but a few of the benefits gained from MPI’s innovative equipment and customer-focused service programs. The continuous engineering of inventive products; advancing customer education; investments in R&D, and proactive product training are the hallmarks of MPI’s partnering approach. In fact, MPI interacts closely with its customers and expands its offerings to meet the changes of a dynamic and ever-changing marketplace. Please visit us at www.mpimagnet.com, or call 248.887.5600, to learn more about MPI's Magnetic Separators, Conveyors, Metal Sorting Systems, Metal Detectors, Material Handling Equipment, X-ray Inspection Systems, and more.

