MPI President Michael C. Hadjinian Announces Retirement; Kyle Rhodes Named Successor

After seven years leading the company, Michael C. Hadjinian passes the reigns to Kyle Rhodes.

Leading MPI has been one of the most significant privileges of my career. I take pride in the culture we have created.” — Michael C. Hadjinian

HIGHLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnetic Products, Inc . (MPI), a global leader in industrial magnetic and metal control solutions, announces the retirement of President Michael C. Hadjinian, effective May 29, 2025. Hadjinian will continue to serve as MPI's Advisory Board Chair alongside Founder and CEO Keith Rhodes, guiding the company's strategic direction.Hadjinian joined MPI in 2018, contributing extensive industry experience and a noteworthy background in executive leadership within manufacturing. During his tenure, MPI broadened its product offerings, secured multiple patents, strengthened customer relationships, and launched groundbreaking innovations, including the introduction of the Intell-I-Mag platform, the first sensor-based, software-integrated magnetic separator.“Leading MPI has been one of the most significant privileges of my career," Hadjinian stated. "I take pride in the culture we have created. Our team is committed to thorough self-reflection and accountability, while also highly valuing innovation, integrity, and customer success. As I step back from day-to-day leadership, I look forward to supporting Kyle and the team in this next exciting chapter.”Kyle Rhodes, who will assume the role of President, has been with MPI since 2009. Over the past 16 years, Rhodes has served in various roles in manufacturing, purchasing, sales, marketing, and finance. Additionally, he represents MPI in several industry organizations and boards."I am both honored and excited to lead MPI into its next chapter," stated Kyle Rhodes. “MPI has been part of my story for over a decade, and I believe deeply in our mission and our people. I’m stepping into this role with heartfelt gratitude, a strong sense of purpose, and confidence in the dedicated team around me.”Keith Rhodes, who founded MPI in 1981 with a vision to revolutionize magnetic equipment design and customer education, will continue in his current role. “Michael’s leadership has been instrumental in MPI’s growth and resilience,” said Rhodes. “Kyle brings a deep understanding of our business, strong industry relationships, and a passion for innovation. Together, we’re poised for a strong future.”

