Whelen Engineering Announces Partnership with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF)

Whelen has partnered with NLEOMF for four consecutive years to feature a commemorative paint scheme on the No. 2 Chevy Camaro. The 2025 paint scheme will be unveiled on July 12, 2025 at Sonoma Raceway.

Every law enforcement product purchase now supports NLEOMF with a $1 donation.

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whelen Engineering , a global leader in emergency warning systems, is proud to announce a new long-term partnership with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) . As part of this initiative, Whelen will donate $1 from every law enforcement product sale directly to NLEOMF, supporting programs that honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement professionals across the country.This commitment reflects Whelen’s mission to protect those who protect others. For over 70 years, Whelen has engineered and manufactured trusted products used by first responders in life-saving situations. Now, the company is taking that dedication even further by giving back to the law enforcement community in a meaningful and lasting way.“We’re honored to deepen our partnership with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and support their important mission,” says Eric Maurice, Whelen’s Director of Law Enforcement Sales. “By donating the first dollar of every law enforcement order, we’re helping to preserve the legacy of fallen officers and support the families and communities they leave behind. It’s one more way we can give back to those who serve and protect.”The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement officers, including those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Their work includes maintaining the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., hosting National Police Week events, and advocating for officer wellness and safety initiatives. To learn more about NLEOMF, visit www.nleomf.org As a separate tribute, Whelen has continued its longstanding tradition of honoring law enforcement through motorsports. In collaboration with NLEOMF and Richard Childress Racing, a special commemorative paint scheme will be unveiled on the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Camaro - driven by Jesse Love - at Sonoma Raceway on July 12. The design features the names of fallen officers and serves as a moving tribute to their memory.“Whelen’s support means more to us than words can express,” says William Alexander, CEO of NLEOMF. “To see the NLEOMF logo racing across the track is not just exciting - it’s deeply moving. It honors the heroes we’ve lost, uplifts the families who carry on, and reminds the nation of the sacrifices law enforcement officers make every day. We’re incredibly grateful to Whelen and Jesse Love for carrying our mission forward in such a powerful way.”Join Whelen in honoring those who serve. To make a direct donation to NLEOMF, visit www.whelen.com/nleomf

