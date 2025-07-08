JUARA Announces Limited-Time July Promotions Featuring Signature Skincare Products

The Tiare Jasmine Body Creme from JUARA is a best-selling, award-winning moisturizer that nourishes and softens the skin. The Radiance Enzyme Scrub & Mask is a three-in-one skincare product that exfoliates, cleanses, and refines the skin.

JUARA, the skincare and wellness brand inspired by the ancient Indonesian tradition of Jamu, is pleased to announce two limited-time promotions for July.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA, the skincare and wellness brand inspired by the ancient Indonesian tradition of Jamu, is pleased to announce two limited-time promotions for the month of July.

From July 8 through July 11, JUARA will offer free shipping on all orders placed through its website. Following this, from July 13 through July 30, customers who purchase any full-size Body Creme - either the Candlenut Body Creme or the Tiare Jasmine Body Creme - will receive a complimentary travel-size Radiance Enzyme Scrub.

Renowned for its deeply hydrating texture and mood-lifting fragrance, the Candlenut Body Creme is a customer favorite, formulated with a nourishing blend of candlenut oil, avocado oil, and illipe butter. This rich, velvety creme absorbs easily, delivering long-lasting moisture without a greasy feel. Inspired by Jamu, the Candlenut Body Creme embodies the brand’s commitment to combining ancient Indonesian botanicals with modern skincare science.

The Tiare Jasmine Body Creme offers the same luxurious hydration while captivating the senses with the delicate floral notes of tiare flower and jasmine. This product is especially popular among those seeking a soothing ritual that leaves the skin supple and beautifully scented, evoking the lush tropical gardens of Indonesia.

Paired with the purchase of either full-size creme is the Radiance Enzyme Scrub in a convenient travel size. This gentle yet effective exfoliator uses botanical enzymes and finely milled bamboo to polish away dull surface cells, revealing a brighter, smoother complexion. With a lightweight gel texture, the scrub refines skin tone and texture without harsh abrasives, staying true to JUARA’s commitment to gentle, effective, and natural skincare solutions.

Founded by four women with a shared vision of bringing the timeless wellness traditions of Jamu to modern skincare, JUARA continues to build a loyal following with its thoughtfully crafted formulas and dedication to self-care as an everyday ritual. These July promotions reflect the brand’s ongoing mission to make indulgent, mindful skincare accessible and rewarding.

Customers can take advantage of both offers exclusively through JUARA’s online store for a limited time this July. For more information, please visit www.juaraskincare.com.

