OneAdvanced appoints Holly Foxcroft as Cybersecurity Business Partner

UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneAdvanced , a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Holly Foxcroft as Cybersecurity Business Partner. The appointment highlights OneAdvanced's commitment to advancing cybersecurity excellence, fostering stronger collaboration between the business and cybersecurity teams.According to The House of Commons Library, 43% of UK businesses have already experienced a cyberattack this year, with London reporting a significantly higher rate than national average. At a time when AI is dramatically escalating in terms of threat sophistication, Holly will play an integral part in helping OneAdvanced shape the future of secure digital transformation.Holly brings an impressive track record in both cybersecurity and neurodiversity advocacy. As a former Head of Neurodiversity in Cyber Research and Consulting at Scott and May Consulting and senior cyber security practitioner, she has advised organisations across the public and private sector. Her expertise has been pivotal in tackling some of today’s biggest digital challenges, while championing inclusive strategies to harness diversity in the industry.Simon Riggs, Chief Information Security Officer at OneAdvanced, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Holly onboard. Today's AI-driven threats present complex challenges that demand robust, forward-thinking solutions capable of adapting to an ever-evolving digital landscape. Holly’s expertise will be instrumental in helping us integrate cutting-edge technologies with industry best practices, furthering our mission in empowering customers to achieve scalable, secure digital transformation that drives lasting impact.”Holly has an impressive track record in the field, with roles such as Associate Lecturer in Cyber Security and UK ambassador for the Global Council for responsible and ethical AI. Her accolades include being named one of the UK’s Most Inspirational Women in Cyber 2017-2020, being recognised as a Top 25 Cybersecurity Leader 2021, and being included in the CSO 30 list 2022, 2023. Most recently, Holly featured in the CSO’s Hall of Fame.OneAdvanced powers the world of work by delivering scalable, user-friendly software that transforms how organisations across critical sectors drive efficiency, improve outcomes, and create lasting impact. This appointment highlights the company’s commitment to cybersecurity while embedding long-term, human-centred resilience into its operations. By setting a strong example for the industry, it paves the way for a safer, more secure digital future for all. Get in touch today to find out how OneAdvanced can support your business goals.About OneAdvancedOneAdvanced powers the world of work by transforming how organisations operate. Trusted across key sectors such as legal, healthcare, education and government, our scalable, user-friendly solutions integrate seamlessly into existing systems, enabling organisations to stay ahead of the curve while delivering tangible, real-world impact.From supporting 27 million NHS patients through clinical-document workflows, to managing care for 1 million vulnerable tenants, and helping 40,000 legal professionals serve their clients, our solutions are designed to meet our customers’ challenges and opportunities, impacting over 40 million lives and making a positive impact on society.To find out more, visit: www.oneadvanced.com

