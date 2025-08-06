OneAdvanced supports c2c railway’s seamless transition to public ownership

Our world-class platform incorporates cybersecurity, a common user interface, data analytics and embedded AI to give CFOs complete visibility and control across our OneAdvanced portfolio.” — Anwen Robinson, Senior Vice President at OneAdvanced

UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneAdvanced, a leading provider of AI-powered, sector-focused software and IT services impacting over 40 million lives daily, is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with c2c Railway Limited as part of its transition into public ownership. The partnership will help c2c align with the government’s directive bringing train operators under the Department for Transport (DfT).Widely regarded as one of the top-performing train operating companies in the country, c2c Railway continues to uphold its commitment to operational excellence by integrating OneAdvanced’s Financials Source to Contract , and Risk Management , software solutions. This partnership will support c2c in ensuring compliance with the Public Procurement Act, strengthening governance, and streamlining finance operations.The OneAdvanced Spend Management Solution allows rail operators to centralise complex contract and supplier management requirements. By offering a 360-degree view of all active contracts, it enables timely interventions and negotiations for optimal use of public funds. Further, its automated updates to the central contract register guarantee compliance with transparency notice requirements, providing procurement teams with the assurance and efficiency they need.In addition, OneAdvanced’s new AI-powered Purchase Invoice Automation (PIA) will enable c2c’s supplier invoices to be automatically routed, approved, and ingested into the finance system without manual intervention, improving budgetary visibility.Finally, OneAdvanced’s Governance and Risk software, will support c2c with risk registers and mitigation plans. Using embedded AI, will help c2c identify actions that reduce organisational risk and improve governance across various departments to maintain compliance and proactively mitigate risks.Anwen Robinson, Senior Vice President at OneAdvanced, said, “In a crowded software solutions market, our customers don’t just need more tools - they need technology that works for them. They want a provider who understands their sector-specific challenges and delivers solutions that help them work smarter, and more efficiently. We are delighted to be partnering with c2c to help them achieve their goals.”Recognising the growing demands for fiscal accountability, enhanced service quality, and regulatory compliance, companies like c2c are turning to OneAdvanced to achieve a seamless go-live implementation within tight project timelines, ensuring a continued, high-quality service for its passengers amidst significant organisational change.c2c's partnership with OneAdvanced underpins the company’s deep expertise across the public and private passenger transport sector, where leading organisations such as Transport UK Group, Scotrail, Northern Trains, and Go Ahead, are already customers.About OneAdvancedOneAdvanced is a leading provider of AI-powered software and service solutions. With over 30 years of experience driving digital transformation across the UK, our mission is to leverage our safe, secure and scalable technology to transform workflow operations across mission-critical sectors including legal, health, social care, education, government, social housing, wholesale & logistics and business services. We impact 40 million lives daily, providing homes for 11 million tenants and their families, supporting over 2m learners, ensuring 40,000 legal professionals can serve clients; and impacting 40 million NHS patients. By powering the world for work for our customers, we enable them to thrive for theirs, impacting UK citizens and the economy.Find out more: www.oneadvanced.com

