Minister Maropene Ramokgopa presents 2025 budget vote for the DPME

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon. Maropene Ramokgopa, supported by Deputy Minister Hon. Seiso Mohai, today presented the 2025 Budget Vote of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

(DPME) at Parliament in Cape Town.

Addressing Parliament, Minister Ramokgopa highlighted the DPME’s key mandate to coordinate and integrate government planning, monitor implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030 and the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029, and evaluate government programmes to improve performance and accountability across the state.

The DPME welcomed the allocated budget of R509 million for 2025/26, which will support efforts to strengthen government capacity and deliver on South Africa’s key development priorities.

“Over the past few years, attempts have been made to strengthen the mandate of DPME through the Planning Bill. We are now shifting focus and considering a White Paper process which will enable us to clarify a cohort of questions that have been raised by various stakeholders within and outside of government,” said the Minister.

The Minister reported significant progress, including Cabinet approval of the MTDP 2024–2029 in February 2025, with implementation already underway. The MTDP’s strategic priorities are:

Driving inclusive economic growth and job creation

Reducing poverty and addressing the high cost of living

Building a capable, ethical, and developmental state

“Successful implementation of the MTDP must be demonstrated through the achievement of its set targets and improved living conditions of citizens. It is not enough to plan — we must see results, and we must be held accountable for those results,” said Minister Ramokgopa.

The DPME is facilitating alignment of national, provincial, and local government planning processes, including efforts to integrate the MTDP with Provincial Growth and Development Strategies, beginning with the Northern Cape.

Minister Ramokgopa also emphasized the Department’s role in reforming State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), with the tabling of the National State Enterprises Bill (B1-2024), which proposes a centralised shareholder model to improve SOE governance, performance, and economic impact.

In addition, the DPME is leading the implementation of a forward-looking Evidence Plan to enhance research, evaluation, and data systems. This will enable evidence-based decision-making and improve transparency and accountability, supported by modernised reporting and digital dashboards.

“Our work must be backed by credible evidence, and that evidence must lead to impact. We are committed to building a state that listens, learns, and delivers measurable change,” said Minister Ramokgopa. The Minister noted the importance of strengthening

collaboration with Parliament, oversight institutions, and other stakeholders, highlighting recent capacity-building workshops and ongoing bilateral engagements.

South Africa’s role as Chair of the Development Working Group under the G20 Presidency was also underscored, with priorities including mobilising finance for development, advancing social protection floors, and championing global public goods.

Finally, Minister Ramokgopa acknowledged the approaching end of the current NDP and highlighted the NPC’s initiation of a new long-term plan for South Africa, supported by inclusive National Dialogues aimed at shaping the country’s future vision.

The DPME remains committed to its mandate of promoting coherence in planning, monitoring, evaluation, and evidence generation to drive improved government performance and better outcomes for all South Africans.

Minister Ramokgopa concluded by inviting Parliament to endorse the Budget Vote and expressed gratitude to the Portfolio Committee, Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai, Director-General Dr. Robert Nkuna, and all DPME staff for their dedication.

