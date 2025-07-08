Minister Pemmy Majodina tables Water and Sanitation 2025/26 Budget Vote to Parliament, 9 and 10 Jul

Minister of Water and Sanitation Minister, Ms Pemmy Majodina will on Wednesday, 09 July 2025 lead the tabling of the Department of Water and Sanitation 2025/26 Budget Vote to the National Assembly to outline the Department’s key priorities and budget allocations for the financial year.

Together with Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo, Minister Majodina will then present the Budget Vote debate at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, 10 July 2025.

The address will be streamed live on all DWS social media pages through Parliament platforms.

This year’s Budget Vote debate underscores pronouncements by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) that ‘an urgent priority is to ensure a secure and reliable supply of water across the country’, and since then, government has placed a sharp focus on water and sanitation services provision.

The address will be streamed live on all DWS social media pages. Budget Vote address will be delivered as follows:

Tabling of Budget Vote 41 to the National Assembly:

National Council of Provinces (NCOP):

Enquiries:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Cornelius Monama

Ministerial Spokesperson

Cell: 083 271 0808

E-mail: monamac@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates