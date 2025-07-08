Chaiz and Self Financial Team Up to Offer Affordable Vehicle Protection to Credit Builders

Chaiz and Self Financial team up

Austin-based companies Chaiz and Self Financial announced a partnership that gives Self customers access to competitive prices on vehicle service contracts

Partnering with Chaiz gives us an opportunity to offer even more value to our customers by addressing one of the most unpredictable aspects of personal finance: car repairs.” — Chris LaConte, Chief Strategy Officer of Self Financial

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin-based companies Chaiz and Self Financial, a credit building platform for consumers with low or no credit, today announced a partnership that gives Self customers access to competitive prices on vehicle service contracts, commonly known as extended car warranties . Chaiz, the first comparison marketplace for these products, reports users can save up to 60% on protection versus dealerships where they are commonly purchased.“Car ownership is a major financial responsibility for millions of Americans, and unexpected repair costs can set people back,” said Ryan Hartman, Co-founder and CMO of Chaiz. With Chaiz and Self working together, we’re building a path for consumers to better protect themselves from financial shocks and build toward a more stable financial future.”Car ownership is a top three expense for many Americans, alongside housing and food. Unfortunately, many drivers are unprepared for the inevitable repair bills that come with aging vehicles. According to AAA, the average car repair bill ranges from $500 to $600—and major repairs can cost thousands. For those with limited savings or low credit, these expenses can spiral into debt and can contribute to difficult financial circumstances.Together, Chaiz and Self aim to provide access to cost-effective auto protection plans that can serve as a financial cushion for the unexpected. Self helps consumers by providing tools to help build credit history so that they can gain better access to auto loans and lower interest rates, while Chaiz helps reduce the chances of facing large, unexpected auto repair bills through vehicle protection recommendations, educational content and potential discounts. Self customers can connect with Chaiz on Self’s in-app Marketplace, which offers best in class products and services to support all aspects of their financial lives.“Partnering with Chaiz gives us an opportunity to offer even more value to our customers by addressing one of the most unpredictable aspects of personal finance: car repairs,” said Chris LaConte, Chief Strategy Officer of Self Financial. “We’re excited to work with another Austin-based company that shares our approach to creating financial solutions that make a real difference in everyday lives.”To learn more about Chaiz, visit www.chaiz.com . For more information about Self, visit www.self.inc About ChaizChaiz was founded by industry veterans Ryan Hartman, Philippe Koenig, and Reto Bolliger, who bring extensive experience in automotive and technology sectors. The company is dedicated to bringing transparency and choice to the extended car warranty market, ensuring that consumers are protected from unexpected repair bills without the intrusive practices common in the industry.‍About Self FinancialSelf Financial is a 10-year-old credit-building financial technology company working to increase financial resilience. Self offers products that make obtaining and building credit accessible. Self is the Official Credit Building App of the San Antonio Spurs. Find it at Self.inc, on the Apple App Store (280,000+ reviews and an average 4.9 rating) and on Google Play.

