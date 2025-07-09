Access to ESA and School Choice Funds Expanded for Veritas Press Families

Classical Christian education company expands access to Educational Savings Accounts and other funding options in 12 states, with more on the way.

The opportunity to use ESA and School Choice funds allows parents to make the best educational decisions for their children, and Veritas is dedicated to making these options available...” — Dr. Bob Cannon, Veritas Scholars Academy Headmaster

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veritas Press , a classical Christian education program and leading curriculum provider for kindergarten through twelfth grade, is partnering with 12 states to offer families access to Education Savings Accounts (ESA), school choice funds, and tax credits for its educational programs. New partnerships in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina, Utah and Wyoming join existing access in Arizona, Florida, New Hampshire, Virginia, and West Virginia, bringing the total to 12 states. The company is actively expanding to additional states to further broaden access.Veritas is an approved provider for ESA fund allocation in these states. ESAs provide parents with an authorized, publicly funded savings account for educational expenses. These funds can be used tax-free for a variety of academic needs, including school tuition, tutoring, online education programs, and instructional materials. Each state operates its own unique ESA program, offering flexibility for families. Veritas curriculum can also be covered by other options like school choice funds and tax credit programs on a state-by-state basis."As we continue to expand our involvement in these programs, we are excited to see more families gain access to vital resources that support their children's education," said Dr. Bob Cannon, Headmaster of Veritas Scholars Academy. "The opportunity to use ESA and School Choice funds allows parents to make the best educational decisions for their children, and Veritas is dedicated to making these options available in as many states as possible to empower families with more choice and flexibility."Programs like these provide parents flexibility for a wide range of options, so they can choose a learning setting that aligns with the student's needs. These funding choices help offer parents greater control over their child’s education, empowering them to choose the most suitable educational path. See the various options here: veritaspress.com/school-choiceVeritas will continue working to facilitate access to ESAs and other approved funding options across more states for families seeking a classical Christian education. For more information, families can schedule time for a free consultation HERE About Veritas PressWith more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, Veritas offers the fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy, which uses the Veritas Press curricula to educate students through flexible, self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, their rigorous program—taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers—raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas. Learn more at www.veritaspress.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.