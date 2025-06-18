Veritas Press announces 2025 graduating class headed to top colleges and universities
Many graduates receive competitive scholarships and awards recognizing academic excellence and leadership.
The range of scholarships and college acceptances speaks volumes of the perseverance, character, and excellence our students embody... each Veritas graduate is stepping forward with purpose.”LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritas Press, a classical Christian education program and leading curriculum provider for kindergarten through twelfth grade, announces that students from the graduating class of 2025 will be continuing their academic journeys at top colleges and universities across the nation. This is the largest graduating class in the history of the school.
— Dr. Bob Cannon, Veritas Scholars Academy Headmaster
Students will be attending institutions such as Liberty University, Texas A&M University, Baylor University, the University of Virginia, and Hillsdale College. Others are pursuing specialized programs at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, the Cleveland Institute of Music, and the Fashion Institute of Technology. The class also includes future engineers and healthcare professionals preparing at schools like the University of Washington, Cedarville University, University of the Incarnate Word, Patrick Henry College, West Point, and the Air Force Academy.
"The wide range of scholarships and college acceptances this year speaks volumes of the perseverance, character, and excellence our students embody,” said Dr. Bob Cannon, Veritas Scholars Academy Headmaster. “Whether they’re pursuing specialized arts programs, military service, or STEM degrees at top-tier universities, each Veritas graduate is stepping forward with purpose and integrity."
Many graduates were recognized with competitive scholarships and honors that reflect their academic excellence, leadership, and talent. More than $5 million in scholarships were offered to the graduating class of 2025. Students were awarded full-tuition and high-value scholarships such as Liberty University’s Academic and Champion Awards, the University of the Incarnate Word’s Presidential and Athletic Scholarships, and the National 4-Year Army ROTC Scholarship. Multiple students earned prestigious scholarships from Wheaton College, Cedarville University, and Samford University, while others received recognition from organizations like Chick-fil-A, the Classic Learning Test, and the State of Florida through its Bright Futures program.
About Veritas Press
With more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, Veritas offers the fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy, which uses the Veritas Press curricula to educate students through flexible, self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, their rigorous program—taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers—raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas. Learn more at www.veritaspress.com.
