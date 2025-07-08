Fancy Pansy Reports Record Corporate Event Bookings in July 2025

Fancy Pansy announces July 2025 as its busiest month ever for corporate floral services, highlighting continued growth in the Vail Valley event sector.

AVON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fancy Pansy, a floral design studio based in Avon, Colorado, has announced July 2025 as the highest-performing month for corporate event bookings in the company’s history. The milestone reflects a growing demand for professionally designed floral arrangements at conferences, galas, and branded gatherings throughout the Vail Valley.

With increased tourism, hospitality industry momentum, and post-pandemic event recovery, the region has seen a sharp rise in destination-based corporate functions. Fancy Pansy provided floral design services for a variety of corporate gatherings across the Vail Valley, adapting each arrangement to suit the setting and event purpose.

A Word from the Owner

“July has been our busiest month yet for corporate events—proof of the region’s strong return to in-person gatherings.” — Frankie Sheridan, Owner

About Fancy Pansy

Fancy Pansy is a floral design studio located in Avon, Colorado, offering custom floral services for weddings, events, and everyday celebrations. Known for its attention to detail and personalized approach, the company serves communities throughout the Vail Valley, including Avon, Edwards, and Vail. They are located at Box 7312, 51 Beaver Creek Pl #2, Avon, CO 81620, USA.

Legal Disclaimer:

