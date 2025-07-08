Hundreds of Natural Gas Professionals to Convene in Iowa City for MEA Gas Operations Technical & Leadership Summit

Boost operational and leadership skills while shaping the future of gas operations Aug 19–21 in Iowa City.

The future of gas operations isn’t something we’re waiting for—it’s something we’re actively fielding, together.” — Stacey Bonine

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is proud to announce the upcoming Gas Operations Technical & Leadership Summit, taking place Iowa City, Iowa on August 19–21, 2025. This highly anticipated event is expected to draw hundreds of professionals from across the natural gas industry for technical training, peer-to-peer learning, and high-impact networking.Under the theme “Fielding the Future” of Gas Operations, the summit provides a vital platform for field technicians, engineers, supervisors, and operational leaders to exchange knowledge and gain practical insights from those facing similar challenges. Whether in breakout sessions, exhibit hall conversations, or informal settings, attendees can expect to learn directly from their peers and industry experts who understand the realities of shaping the future of the gas industry.This event provides participants with more than updates and general session presentations; it offers practical insights and opportunities for leadership development through their choice of eight out of 40 topical classroom sessions, optional pre-conference industry tours, and OQ evaluator training, and dedicated time with solution partners“The gas summit is where strategy meets practicality,” said Stacey Bonine, vice president of program services at MEA. “It’s about building a culture of leadership, sharing field-tested solutions, and empowering every attendee to return home with tools they can use immediately. The future of gas operations isn’t something we’re waiting for—it’s something we’re actively fielding, together.”Educational tracks include:• Distribution and technology• Leadership and workforce development• Regulatory compliance• Safety and training• Engineering and technical training• Measurement and controlAttendees may earn up to 10 professional development hours (PDHs) by participating in educational sessions throughout the summit.Employees from investor-owned utilities such as Alliant Energy, Ameren, CenterPoint Energy, DTE Energy, Nicor Gas – Southern Company Gas, NiSource, and Ohio Gas as well as municipals are already set to attend.Learn more and register today at MEAenergy.org/gas-summit About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

