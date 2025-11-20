Learn the first steps of tanning at MDC workshops at Lost Valley Hatchery

WARSAW, Mo. – Hunters are encouraged to join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a workshop focused on the first steps in tanning in Warsaw.

There will be two options to attend the workshop, titled “Raccoon Hides: First Steps in Hair On Tanning,” at Lost Valley Hatchery, located at 28232 Hatchery Ave. in Warsaw.

The classes are as follows:

Dec. 11 from 1-5 p.m. Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/212614

Jan. 27 from 1-5 p.m. Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/212619

For this clinic, participants will need to bring one to two raccoon hides (preferably partially frozen) to scrape and salt. If a registrant does not have a raccoon hide, they may still attend and observe. By the end of the clinic, participants will have knowledge to finish tanning their hides to make a hat or other small item.

“I’ve been amazed by just how incredibly warm raccoon fur is,” said MDC Conservation Educator Ginger Miller. “Last winter when we dropped down to 30 degrees below zero, I put on my raccoon scarf and went outside. While most of me felt frosty immediately, my neck was almost too warm.”

Staff will review how to skin a raccoon, and then participants will flesh their raccoon hides and salt them to take home for further processing. Fleshing beams and knives will be provided, but participants may bring along their own tools. Once the raccoons are scraped and salted, the class will observe and assist staff with the remaining steps of hide preparation as well as learn how to lay out a simple hat pattern.

Class attendees are encouraged to wear old clothes and muck boots as well as bring along a rubber apron. A heavy-duty trash bag may be used in place of an apron. Also, they should consider bringing a change of shoes for the inside portion. Snacks, drinks and a camp chair are also recommended.

Registration is required for all participants. This clinic is intended for individuals 12 years and older. Participants 12-16 years of age must be accompanied by a registered adult. Questions may be directed to Ginger Miller at ginger.miller@mdc.mo.gov.

For those who may not yet know how to harvest raccoons, MDC has scheduled upcoming trapping programs both virtually and in-person at Lost Valley Hatchery. Visit https://mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/learn-how-trap-raccoons-mdcs-free-online-person-programs-warsaw for details.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.