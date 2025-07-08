EltegraAI Unlocks End-to-End AI Product Development, Starting With Intelligent Requirements Generation

AI-Native Product Development Platform

Eltegra launches AI-Native product development platform accelerating full product development lifecycle—from requirements generation (BRD, PRD) to modernization

Our vision is end-to-end autonomous product development that eliminates guesswork and reduces time-to-market while ensuring compliance and quality.” — Fima Katz, CEO

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First AI Platform to Cover Full Product Development Lifecycle, Starting With Smart Requirements Generation Eltegra launched its AI product development platform today, transforming how enterprises build software from concept to deployment. The platform starts with intelligent requirements generation—the foundation of all product development—then expands into comprehensive portfolio management, feature overlap tracking, compliance automation, and system modernization.Unlike generic AI tools that leave teams guessing what to ask, EltegraAI's industry-trained models drive conversations with smart questions that uncover requirements teams didn't know they needed. The platform automatically captures security standards, compliance needs, and best practices while generating business requirement documents (BRDs), product requirement documents (PRDs), and RFPs in minutes instead of weeks.Beyond Requirements: Full Product Development IntelligenceRequirements generation is just the starting point. EltegraAI's roadmap includes AI-driven portfolio management with predictive analytics, automated system modernization for legacy transformation, and comprehensive compliance automation across regulatory frameworks.The platform's Product Knowledge Expert System acts as a 24/7 AI analyst and product expert that understands context across projects, maintains memory of previous decisions, and provides real-time change impact analysis. Teams can instantly access product knowledge through conversational search while the system tracks dependencies and manages cross-product traceability.Enterprise-Ready Architecture With Industry ExpertiseBuilt on isolated tenant architecture for enterprise security, EltegraAI leverages industry-specific models trained on software development expertise across industries like fintech, healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing. The platform integrates directly with existing development workflows, generating test cases, validation suites, and code templates that accelerate delivery."Requirements engineering is fundamental to product success, but it's just the foundation," said Fima Katz, EltegraAI CEO.The platform addresses critical enterprise challenges, including the high cost of missing requirements, complex compliance overhead, and the need for faster digital transformation. EltegraAI's intelligent interview engine and automated documentation generation help teams avoid costly development delays while maintaining regulatory compliance from day one.Learn more at www.eltegra.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.