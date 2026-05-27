EltegraAI Launches Enterprise AI Platform That Cuts Legacy Modernization Time from 18 Months to 3.5

EltegraAI Legacy Modernization Platform

Enterprise AI platform that cuts legacy modernization time from 18 months to 3.5 months with full compliance traceability

AI can generate code, but enterprises still lack a system for generating software they can trust, audit, and deploy.” — Fima Katz

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Eltegra Inc. launches the EltegraAI Enterprise AI Platform , delivering what enterprises have been unable to get from AI coding tools alone: a governed, traceable pipeline from business intent to production-ready systems and agents.In one validated engagement, a 2.5-million-line PowerBuilder modernization projected at 18.5 months was completed in 3.5 months, reducing delivery time by 15 months and estimated cost by $2-3M.Enterprises do not need more AI demos. They need a new operating layer for turning business intent into governed, production-ready systems. Compliance pressures, audit exposure, and institutional knowledge buried deep in legacy environments have made that layer unattainable — until now. EltegraAI is built to fill this gap.EltegraAI orchestrates specialized AI agents to capture intent, extract knowledge, generate requirements, create tests, validate quality, and map compliance — all before handing work to coding tools such as Claude, Codex, or Copilot. Every output is traceable back to its source.At the center is EltegraAI’s patent-pending Enterprise Dynamic Knowledge Graph, which reconstructs business intent from legacy systems and enterprise knowledge sources including COBOL, .NET, Java, SAP, PowerBuilder, stored procedures, documentation, policies, standards, and human expertise. Because every agent operates from a verified Knowledge Graph rather than raw, unstructured prompts, EltegraAI delivers a measurable cost advantage: significantly lower token consumption per engagement — increasingly important as enterprise AI costs shift to token-based pricing.The platform supports three use cases: legacy system modernization, duplicate application consolidation, and net-new AI agent delivery. Each engagement begins with a proof of value delivered in three to four weeks.“AI can generate code, but enterprises still lack a system for generating software they can trust, audit, and deploy,” said Fima Katz , founder and CEO of Eltegra Inc. “We built EltegraAI to be that missing layer — an intelligent system of record for enterprise agent delivery. Because the Knowledge Graph compounds with every engagement, each transformation makes the next one faster, cheaper, and more accurate.”The platform is particularly well-suited for regulated industries including banking, insurance, healthcare, and government, where governed, traceable delivery is not optional. It integrates with leading AI coding tools and delivery platforms including Jama Connect, IBM DOORS, Jira, Sourcegraph, and CAST.“Most legacy code modernization tools leverage AI to convert old code to new,” said Jason Bloomberg , Managing Director of analyst firm Intellyx. “EltegraAI takes a fundamentally different approach: building a knowledge graph that represents legacy functionality, then generating entirely new applications from that graph. The result is modern systems that carry real business logic — while minimizing hallucinations.”The EltegraAI Enterprise AI Platform is available now. Eltegra Inc. is working with multiple partners to establish a governed foundation for AI delivery across industries.About EltegraAIEltegraAI is defining a new category in legacy transformation for organizations that need to turn AI ambition into flawless execution. Powered by its patent-pending Enterprise Dynamic Knowledge Graph, the platform ingests legacy systems, reconstructs business intent, generates traceable requirements, and maps compliance evidence in one governed pipeline.Eltegra Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

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