58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings, 8 to 11 July 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to attend the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), Post Ministerial Conferences (PMCs), 26th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), 15th East Asia Summit (EAS) FMM, and 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) from 8 to 11 July 2025.

The AMM will reaffirm the Ministers’ commitment to ASEAN unity and Centrality and discuss ways to advance ASEAN integration and community building, amid rising geopolitical tensions and geoeconomic uncertainties. The Ministers will continue discussions on ASEAN’s efforts to strengthen cooperation in new growth areas such as the digital economy, green energy, and supply chain connectivity in line with Malaysia’s Chairmanship theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability”. The Ministers will also discuss the ongoing preparations for Timor-Leste’s admission to ASEAN as the 11th member at the 47th ASEAN Summit in October 2025.



ASEAN will engage its Dialogue Partners at the PMCs, namely Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and the United States, and review ongoing cooperation. Minister Balakrishnan will exchange views with his counterparts on regional and international developments at the 26th APT FMM, 15th EAS FMM and 32nd ARF, and discuss ways to advance regional peace and stability as well as promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

8 JULY 2025