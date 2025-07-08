About You Family Medicine Named a Cobb Chamber 2024 Top 25 Small Business of the Year

We strive every day to be the very best primary care doctor for the communities we serve” — Dr. Brian P. Sanders

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About You Family Medicine , a leading direct primary care provider with offices in Roswell and Smyrna, is proud to announce its selection as a Cobb Chamber 2024 Top 25 Small Business of the Year . This distinguished honor highlights the practice's unwavering dedication to innovative, patient-centered healthcare.Founded on the principles of transparency, accessibility, and compassionate care, About You Family Medicine has redefined the healthcare experience for individuals, families, and small businesses in the Cobb County area. Their Direct Primary Care model simplifies healthcare by removing the complexities of traditional insurance, offering unlimited visits, after-hours access, and extended appointment times for a fixed monthly fee."We strive every day to be the very best primary care doctor for the communities we serve," said Dr. Brian P. Sanders, founder of About You Family Medicine. "This recognition is a testament to our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional care and building lasting relationships with our patients. We believe in making healthcare simple, accessible, and compassionate."About You Family Medicine is committed to transforming the healthcare experience by prioritizing patient well-being and convenience through its distinct service model. Patients benefit from extended, in-depth appointments lasting 45 to 90 minutes, giving the medical team time to fully understand and address their health concerns without feeling rushed. With a streamlined approach and focused patient load, individuals spend little to no time waiting, keeping their day on track. For urgent health needs, the practice offers same or next-day appointments, providing prompt care and avoiding the long waits often seen at urgent care centers or emergency rooms.Each patient is treated as an individual, building genuine connections where the medical team knows their name, face, and story. Doctors are also available during evenings and weekends for urgent or unexpected needs, giving patients peace of mind and reliable support. Costs are presented clearly and upfront, so there are no surprise bills or hidden fees. From the moment patients walk into the warm, welcoming office to every interaction with the attentive team, each visit is made to be positive, comfortable, and stress-free.The practice's two conveniently located offices in Roswell and Smyrna ensure residents across the area have easy access to premium healthcare services. This approach has garnered praise for providing a warm, personalized experience while maintaining cost-effective options for all patients.About You Family Medicine was honored at the Cobb Chamber's Small Business of the Year Awards Luncheon on May 13, 2024, at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta.About About You Family Medicine:About You Family Medicine delivers high-quality, patient-centered healthcare through a Direct Primary Care model. Focused on transparency, affordability, and personal relationships, the practice offers complete primary care services tailored to individuals, families, and businesses. About You Family Medicine operates two locations in Roswell and Smyrna, Georgia, and is committed to making healthcare simple, accessible, and compassionate.

