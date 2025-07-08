DailyPay Joins Forces With Würk Payroll and HR Solutions To Offer On-Demand Pay To Thousands of Working Americans

The Partnership Is Part of the “DailyPay Built In” Initiative That Empowers Human Capital Management Providers To Offer DailyPay’s On-Demand Pay Product

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , a worktech company and leading provider of On-Demand Pay, is forming a strategic integration partnership with Würk Payroll and HR Solutions. In partnership, Würk Payroll and HR Solutions can now offer a broad suite of financial wellness solutions to thousands of American workers. DailyPay’s On-Demand Pay product, which empowers workers with choice and control over their earned pay, will now be available on Würk’s platform that helps businesses navigate payroll, HR, and compliance with industry-specific solutions.This marks the latest partnership part of the “DailyPay Built In” initiative that empowers HCM providers to offer DailyPay’s On-Demand pay product. DailyPay’s On-Demand Pay product comes at no cost to employers and doesn’t require implementation, active management, or change to how such employers run payroll.“Our new partnership with Würk speaks to our ongoing commitment to expanding our DailyPay Built In product, allowing leading HCM providers to expand their service offerings quickly and at great scale,” said Carly Brush SVP, HCM, DailyPay. “Through our On-Demand Pay product, we give clients the ability to offer employees greater financial flexibility and control through their existing payroll system without changes to their existing workflows.”“Our mission has always been to empower businesses in highly regulated, compliance-heavy industries with the tools they need to succeed in a constantly evolving landscape,” said Deborah Saneman, CEO of Würk. “By partnering with an industry leader like DailyPay, we’re delivering modern, trusted financial tools—already used by millions in other sectors—to an industry that has long been underserved when it comes to employee benefits and workforce technology.”Research from Arizent shows that employees with DailyPay are more productive, more engaged, and stay longer on the job. The data also indicates that over 93% of employers say DailyPay provides a valuable addition to their suite of benefits with 89% of employers saying they would recommend DailyPay to peers in the industry.Designed with HCM providers in mind, “DailyPay Built In” integrates seamlessly into existing payroll systems, providing an immediate value-add to employers and their employees.About DailyPayDailyPay is a worktech platform that offers industry-leading On-Demand Pay, as well as financial wellness solutions, for employers and employees. DailyPay serves a business-to-business-to-consumer (“B2B2C”) ecosystem with its mission to power daily opportunities by providing employers with solutions to create a more engaged and productive workforce and by empowering employees to live a better financial life. DailyPay’s platform, featuring an industry-leading On-Demand Pay solution, empowers employees to take control of their working lives, realize the benefit of their hard work in real time, and help them break living the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press About WürkWürk allows cannabis companies to manage payroll, human resources, timekeeping, scheduling, and tax compliance and minimizes compliance risks in the ever-changing cannabis regulatory environment. The company uses its expertise and trusted partnerships to provide guidance on 280E tax law, accounting, and compliant banking. Its platform is designed to scale nationally with the industry's growth while incorporating the local laws and regulations unique to individual states. For more information, visit www.enjoywurk.com DailyPay Media Contacts:David Schwarzdavid.schwarz@dailypay.comSamantha Padillasamantha.padilla@dailypay.comWürk Media Contact:MATTIO Communicationswurk@mattio.com

