ANY.RUN Researches Ducex: Packer Used in Triada Android Malware

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity analysts at ANY.RUN, an established provider of threat analysis and intelligence solutions, published comprehensive research revealing the sophisticated code packing tool Ducex used by Triada Android malware. The research uncovered an advanced obfuscation system that employs multiple layers of encryption and anti-analysis techniques to evade security detection.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

Ducex is an advanced Chinese Android packer found in Triada samples, whose primary goal is to complicate analysis and confuse the detection of its payload.

· 𝗘𝗻𝗰𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: The packer employs serious obfuscation through function encryption using a modified RC4 algorithm with added shuffling.

· 𝗫𝗢𝗥𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀: Beyond functions, all strings used by Ducex are also encrypted using a simple sequential XOR algorithm with a changing 16-byte key.

· 𝗗𝗲𝗯𝘂𝗴𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀: Ducex creates major roadblocks for debugging. It performs APK signature verification, failing if the app is re-signed. It also employs self-debugging using fork and ptrace to block external tracing and stops running if tools like Frida are detected in memory.

These capabilities represent a concerning trend toward more resilient malware that can adapt to and evade security measures.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲

The findings have significant implications for the cybersecurity community:

· 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀: Traditional signature-based detection methods are largely ineffective against this level of obfuscation, requiring more sophisticated behavioral analysis techniques.

· 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘁𝘆: Security researchers must develop new methodologies to analyze heavily obfuscated malware, potentially requiring specialized tools and extended analysis timeframes.

· 𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘀: The integration of such sophisticated protection mechanisms into mobile malware represents an escalation in the mobile threat landscape, particularly for Android devices.

The research contributes to the broader understanding of advanced persistent threats (APTs) and sophisticated malware families. It provides detailed technical documentation, including decryption scripts and indicators of compromise (IOCs) to assist the security community in detecting and analyzing similar threats.

Read the full article in ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is an interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence provider trusted by SOCs, CERTs, MSSPs, and cybersecurity researchers. The company’s solutions are leveraged by 15,000 corporate security teams for incident investigations worldwide.

With real-time visibility into malware behavior, a focus on real-time interaction and actionable intelligence, ANY.RUN accelerates incident response, supports in-depth research, and helps defenders stay ahead of evolving threats.

