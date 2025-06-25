ANY.RUN Reports Key Cyber Threats in June 2025

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, the interactive malware analysis solutions provider, has published a new article detailing three prominent cyber attacks observed in June 2025. The analysis showcases how threat actors continue to rely on increasingly sophisticated techniques such as public infrastructure abuse and advanced obfuscation to evade detection and compromise systems.

The featured threats include:

● 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐝𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐢𝐭𝐇𝐮𝐛 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲: Attackers leveraged GitHub repositories to host multi-stage payloads, delivered through obfuscated BAT files and executed via Python scripts.

● 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥-𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐜𝐨𝐬: Malicious JavaScript, heavily obfuscated through control-flow flattening, was used to invoke PowerShell and silently install Remcos malware, showcasing how JavaScript can serve as an initial attack vector in modern threat chains.

● 𝐎𝐛𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐀𝐓 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐑𝐀𝐓: A campaign using obfuscated BAT scripts delivered NetSupport RAT, a legitimate remote support tool turned threat actor favorite, allowing full remote control over victim machines.

The article emphasizes how ANY.RUN’s Script Tracer can simplify analysis of multi-layered execution chains, and how Threat Intelligence Lookup empowers SOC teams to pivot from individual indicators to broader threat patterns.

The full breakdown of these attacks, along with actionable tips on using ANY.RUN’s services to trace and investigate them, is available now on the ANY.RUN blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is an interactive malware analysis provider trusted by SOC teams, CERTs, MSSPs, and cybersecurity researchers worldwide. With real-time visibility into malware behavior and access to a global community of analysts, ANY.RUN accelerates incident response, supports in-depth research, and helps defenders stay ahead of evolving threats.

