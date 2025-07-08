Shaip Overhauls Its Own AI Workforce with Airtm with Faster Pay, Higher Retention, Fairer Access

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airtm, the leading payment and contributor platform empowering digital workers in the Global South, announced a strategic new partnership with Shaip, a data-centric AI solutions provider. With Airtm, Shaip has cut project start times from weeks to days, achieved a 95% satisfaction rate among paid contributors, and is building a scalable, global crowdsourcing model on top of Airtm’s infrastructure.Building a Contributor EcosystemShaip has worked with different vendors and partners across regions. These helped the company grow, but made it harder to scale quickly and manage everything in one place. With many partners involved, it wasn’t always easy to manage access to contributors or move fast when needed.“We had to rely on partner networks. Airtm now helps us connect directly with contributors, which gives us more speed and flexibility,” said Ashish Bhilare, Director of Delivery at Shaip. “With Airtm, we’re building our own.”Today, Shaip is sourcing talent through Airtm’s Airners community, gaining faster access to pre-vetted contributors and reaching geographies where traditional platforms often fall short. These are digital workers trained for AI projects, paid within days—not weeks—via stablecoins, ensuring faster, more transparent transactions, and given a direct line to the work and the people behind it. This long-standing commitment to stablecoin payments has been a cornerstone of Airtm’s mission to empower digital workers globally for years.Partnership Highlights- ~90% faster onboarding, reduced from 2–3 weeks to just 2 days- 95% contributor satisfaction, thanks to faster start times and more direct payments- Increased retention, driven by lower fees and faster access to earnings- Expansion into new markets like Bangladesh, powered by Airtm’s contributor reach“Airtm is for companies that care about their contributors and know that getting payments right is key to keeping them engaged. Shaip saw what’s possible when you remove the barriers of a fragmented infrastructure. They cut onboarding time from weeks to days by connecting directly to contributors in our community. It’s exciting to partner with a team that understands the impact of paying people fairly, reliably, and on time,” said Ruben Galindo, CEO of Airtm.A Single Platform, Built to ScaleShaip will route 100% of payouts through Airtm via API integration, directly within its own product. Airtm adds to Shaip’s existing setup and helps simplify global payouts, making it easier to grow faster. This partnership kicks off a scalable, contributor-first model, built for the speed, quality, and reach that building a digital AI workforce demands.About Shaip:Shaip is a global leader in delivering high-quality, ethically sourced training data for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. With operations in over 60 countries and access to a global crowd of more than 200,000 contributors, Shaip has supported over 100+ enterprise clients across industries like healthcare, automotive, finance, retail, and conversational AI. Our end-to-end solutions include data collection, annotation, transcription, and de-identification, enabling organizations to build accurate, scalable, and responsible AI models. Headquartered in the U.S. with delivery centers across Asia, Shaip brings deep domain expertise, enterprise-grade security, and flexible engagement models to power the next generation of AI systems.To learn more, visit Shaip.com About Airtm:Airtm is the leading payout platform for companies that care about their global workforce. With fair, fast, and flexible borderless payouts, Airtm ensures workers—especially in the Global South—get paid on time and without financial barriers. As a North American company serving key global markets, Airtm offers a wide range of stablecoin-powered payout solutions, enabling efficient international transactions with competitive rates and 500+ local withdrawal methods. In the past year, Airtm processed over $1.2 billion in USDC transactions. Trusted by AI and BPO companies, Airtm facilitates payments for globally distributed teams, ensuring reliable and fair payouts at scale. Over the past decade, Airtm has also cultivated one of the most dynamic communities of digital workers in the world. Known as the Airner Community, these skilled individuals span continents, languages, and skill sets, powering the digital economy from their local communities.To learn more, visit Airtm.com

