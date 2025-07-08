SaaS-Driven Rewards Bring Global Travel Experiences to Today’s Workforce

Vantage Circle Associates with Switchfly

Transforming employee experience with global travel and lifestyle options across 60+ countries

TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle , the world’s leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform, announces its strategic integration with Switchfly. This integration addresses the evolving expectations of today's workforce by offering meaningful, experiential rewards that go beyond traditional recognition programs.This collaboration marks Vantage Circle’s expansion into the travel and lifestyle segment while significantly enhancing its existing redemption ecosystem with premium, curated experiences worldwide. Switchfly is a premier provider of travel and lifestyle booking solutions to enhance employee rewards and customer loyalty platforms.The integration introduces a comprehensive global catalog of travel and lifestyle experiences spanning over 60 countries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Employees can now seamlessly redeem their Vantage Points for luxurious hotel stays, car rentals, local activities, and bundled vacation packages—all accessible directly through the Vantage Circle platform.The platform's flexible payment system accommodates diverse user preferences, supporting 100% Vantage Points redemption, hybrid payments combining points with credit/debit cards, or card payments for maximum convenience. The new travel and lifestyle offerings are seamlessly integrated into Vantage Circle's existing user experience. Employees can access these options by navigating to the Redemption section, selecting the Experiences category, and clicking the dedicated Switchfly banner to explore available bookings.Speaking on this, Mr. Partha Neog , CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle said, “Today's workforce doesn't just want recognition, rather they crave experiences that enrich their lives beyond the workplace. This association with Switchfly transforms how we think about employee rewards, shifting from transactional recognition to transformational experiences. We're not just giving employees points to spend; we're giving them stories to tell and memories to cherish."About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world’s leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization's core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, recognition is more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organization like MS Teams or Slack.About Switchfly: Switchfly is a travel experience platform that creates memorable moments for people. It provides high-quality travel inventory, loyalty programs, and packaging solutions to help customers grow their relationships and revenues. Switchfly’s solutions, which include customer loyalty and employee rewards and recognition programs, offer unique experiences for customers and help improve retention and revenues. Visit switchfly.com to learn more.

