OSCE and the United Nations Countering Terrorist Travel (‘CT Travel’) Programme provide expert support to Turkmenistan with establishing an Advance Passenger Information (API) system

8 July 2025, Ashgabat – Officials from the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan held a two-day online consultation with experts from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the United Nations Countering Terrorist Travel (‘CT Travel’) Programme, and OSCE participating States to discuss the legal aspects and financial considerations for establishing of an Advance Passenger Information (API) system in Turkmenistan on 7-8 July. The event followed an introductory meeting held on 10 April, which aimed to identify the country’s needs for practical expertise and technical assistance required for implementing and launching the API system.

Experts from the OSCE, CT Travel Programme, Albania, the Kyrgyz Republic and Montenegro exchanged information on existing international legal frameworks for passenger data collection and analysis. They discussed expected financial implications and shared their respective country’s experience with developing the legislation required to support API system integration into national border security and management structures, in compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

The meeting was organized by the Centre in Ashgabat with support from the OSCE Transnational Threats Department’s Border and Security Management Unit and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

With the expected growth in air traffic and the persistent threat of terrorism, the collection and processing of API data has become increasingly important. National API systems play a critical role in expediting border checks while strengthening the ability of law enforcement agencies to combat irregular migration, prevent terrorist and other serious criminals travel and enhance overall travel and national security. This importance has been underscored through United Nations Security Council resolutions 2178 (2014), 2309 (2016), 2396 (2017) and 2482 (2019) as well as Amendment 26 to Annex 9 of the Chicago Convention, all of which mandate the establishment of API systems at the national level.

During the meeting, the CT Travel Programme delivered a comprehensive briefing on the latest legal developments in the area of API and Passenger Name Record (PNR) at the international level. The presentation covered key components of the international legal framework governing passenger data, including relevant obligations under international human rights law, with a particular focus on privacy and data protection principles. CT Travel representatives also outlined how the Programme’s technical assistance, including in the area of legal and regulatory frameworks can support Turkmenistan.

The Kyrgyz Republic shared its national experience and best practices, presenting the domestic legal framework on passenger data and offering practical insights from the establishment and operation of their Passenger Information Unit (PIU). Additionally, OSCE experts provided an overview of financial and operational aspects to consider when drafting national passenger data legal frameworks, as part of the assistance provided to OSCE participating States within the framework of OSCE project “Promotion of information exchange and support for the establishment of Advance Passenger Information (API) systems in the OSCE area – Phase II”.

The CT Travel Programme, a flagship global initiative led by UNOCT, follows an ‘’One-UN’’ approach to provide comprehensive, yet tailored assistance to beneficiary Member States, with the support and expertise of six implementing partners: United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), ICAO, the United Nations Office of Information and Communication Technology (OICT), the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The Programme is currently working closely with 88 Member States, including sixty-six (66) beneficiaries and (8) strategic partners.​

