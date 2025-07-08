TaxPayers’ Alliance responds to resident doctors voting to strike

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Responding to resident doctors voting to strike, John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said:“Taxpayers will be dismayed that junior doctors are threatening to walk out again, causing more disruption and delay for patients.“Despite multiple inflation busting pay rises over the last few years and record amounts of money being put into the NHS, the doctors’ union is still chasing down more, seemingly without care for the dire state of the public finances.“Ministers are reaping the consequences of caving into public sector pay demands. Any further boost in pay needs to be accompanied by significant reform to pensions, with all pension schemes moved to fully funded defined contribution models.”TPA spokespeople are available for live and pre-recorded broadcast interviews via 07795 084 113 (no texts)Founded in 2004 by Matthew Elliott and Andrew Allum, the TaxPayers' Alliance (TPA) campaigns to reform taxes and public services, cut waste and speak up for British taxpayers. Find out more at www.taxpayersalliance.com TaxPayers' Alliance's research council. The TaxPayers’ Alliance has recently published a major report on healthcare productivity, which found the NHS performs poorly at converting more spending into additional resources and proposed a series of recommendations to improve productivity inside the NHS.

