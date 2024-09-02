Authentically American® Named Official Apparel Brand for West Point Entrepreneurs

2024 West Point Collection Dean sharing the Rock the Black Gold Tee

A Program to Help New Startups Grow Their Business

Authentically American is our go-to for custom apparel we share with our stakeholders. We are confident that we will always get high quality and excellent value merchandise made in the United States.” — Craig Cummings, General Partner

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authentically American® , a leading American made premium apparel brand and the West Point Entrepreneurs Network, a global networking and collaboration organization are teaming up to support West Point graduates and Veteran entrepreneurs. Authentically American is now the official apparel brand for West Point Entrepreneurs!The West Point Entrepreneur Network is an award-winning organization with 2200+ members that brings together graduates & Veteran entrepreneurs, business leaders (CEO’s/CXO’s), and investors across the globe to create new opportunities.“Both myself and my partner at Moonshots Capital, Kelly Perdew, are West Point graduates, and we are dedicated to supporting American businesses run by fellow veterans. Authentically American is our go-to for custom apparel we share with our stakeholders. We are confident that we will always get high quality and excellent value merchandise made in the United States.” said Craig Cummings, General Partner.Authentically American established a low minimum order quantity to provide new startup businesses an opportunity to build their brand with custom American made apparel. “As a fellow West Point graduate, I am honored to serve the Long Gray ‘Entrepreneurial Line’ with a program that will allow startups, and established companies, an opportunity to grow their business through brand recognition and drive higher employee engagement!” said Dean Wegner, Founder & CEO.An example of the high quality American made products Authentically American produces is their 2024 West Point Collection , Army branded apparel to include polos, hoodies, 1/4 zips, socks, Hawaiian shirts, and MUCH more.To become a Client and make an intentional American made choice for your custom branded apparel for your business or charity, use this LINK to schedule a virtual meeting with the Authentically American Team. The company serves hundreds of Veteran owned businesses, charities, and companies with strong patriotic values who want American made for their custom branded apparel. From Fortune 500 Veteran Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and clients who order thousands of items to small businesses and charities with their low minimum order requirements.WHERE IS YOURS MADE?About Authentically AmericanFounded in 2017, Authentically American is a Veteran owned, American made, premium apparel brand with a vision to build an iconic American brand that is truly American made. A clear point of differentiation when only 3% of the apparel in the US is American made. Authentically American serves hundreds of Veteran owned businesses, charities, and companies with strong patriotic values who want American made for their custom branded apparel. To learn more, visit www.authenticallyamerican.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.