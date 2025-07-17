Altaris Business Awards: Recognising Leadership and Progress in the 2025 Health and Wellness Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Health and Wellness Awards , which highlight notable achievements across health, fitness, mental wellbeing, and holistic care. This year’s awards recognise organisations and individuals making a tangible impact through thoughtful innovation, professional integrity, and a commitment to accessible wellbeing.Altaris Health and Wellness Awards Winners 2025- Float Fire & Ice Glasgow – Wellness Spa of the Year- Bébélux Spa – Innovation Award- Transforming Lives Centre – Best for Alternative Therapy- The Body Mind Space – Customer Experience Award- ReechUs – Health and Wellness Rising Star- bMindful Psychology – Best for Mental Health Support- DnB HIIT the Floor – Community Impact Award- Plyofit Elite Fitness – Personal Fitness Coach of the Year- Cadent Gas – Best Workplace Wellness InitiativeAltaris Health and Wellness Awards Finalists 2025- Float Fire & Ice Glasgow – Best for Mental Health Support- Bébélux Spa – Wellness Spa of the Year- The Body Mind Space – Community Impact Award- ReechUs Wellbeing – Innovation Award- DnB HIIT the Floor – Personal Fitness Coach of the Year, Customer Experience Award- Feet First Foot Care and Aesthetic Services – Best for Alternative Therapy, Health and Wellness Rising StarSupporting a Broad Vision of Health and WellbeingThis year’s winners and finalists represent a diverse range of services and specialisms, from sensory deprivation therapy and clinical hypnotherapy to community-based fitness programmes and workplace wellbeing initiatives. Each has demonstrated a clear focus on addressing real-world health challenges - whether through early intervention in mental health, personalised fitness coaching, or support for vulnerable communities.The 2025 Health and Wellness Awards recognise organisations and individuals who are not only delivering quality services, but who are also building trust, improving access, and responding to complex wellbeing needs with practical, evidence-based solutions.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all those recognised this year for their commitment to better health outcomes, inclusive practice, and continuous development within the wellness sector.

