Zhang Zhehan Unveils Third Album ‘Scavenger,’ Graces Cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam

Zhang Zhehan’s Latest Album and Fashion Milestone Signal Rising International Prominence

A scavenger is like someone quietly exploring on a lonely planet—bending down, head lowered, always remaining humble while searching for the unknown.” — Zhang Zhehan

VIETNAM, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor and singer Zhang Zhehan has officially released his third physical album, "Scavenger". At the same time, the 'Scavenger' concert — named after the album — successfully concluded this May in Hong Kong, China. In recent years, Zhang has been steadily advancing his music career, and now, for the first time, he appears on the cover of the July issue of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam. This marks a major step forward in the fashion world and reflects his steadily growing international presence.



As Zhang Zhehan’s third solo album, "Scavenger" features eight carefully crafted tracks, five of which he co-wrote. Explaining the meaning behind the album’s title, Zhang says, “A scavenger is like someone quietly exploring on a lonely planet—bending down, head lowered, always remaining humble while searching for the unknown.” Musically, the album embodies a spirit of exploration and artistic ambition. From operatic vocals filled with theatrical intensity, sharp and rhythmic rap, to melodies inspired by travel and emotionally charged rock, Zhang continues to push his creative boundaries—offering a rich and varied listening experience.



The final track on the album, WU, was composed by Zhang Zhehan and written in a single night. The song is structured in three parts, each named with a different Chinese character that shares the pronunciation "WU" in Mandarin: the first, “雾” (fog), expresses a state of confusion and mystery; the second, “悟” (enlightenment), symbolizes an intense period of growth and self-realization; and the final, “勿” (restraint), returns to calm, conveying a higher state of reason—one where discipline and tolerance lead to true inner freedom. Rather than just a song, WU feels like a meditative journey of introspection and philosophical insight.



Alongside his musical accomplishments, Zhang Zhehan is also making strides in the fashion world. His recent cover shoot for the Vietnamese edition of Harper’s Bazaar marks his first appearance on an international edition of one of the “Big Five” fashion magazines—a milestone with special significance. The dual-cover spread showcases his distinctive fashion sensibility and expanding global influence. Upon release, the issue received enthusiastic praise and quickly surpassed 100,000 copies in sales, highlighting his strong appeal in the Southeast Asian market.

With the release of "Scavenger", the success of the namesake concert, and his historic Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam cover, Zhang Zhehan continues to chart new territory in both music and fashion—solidifying his status as a multifaceted artist with growing international influence.

Zhang Zhehan | Live Performance of "Earth Stranger" at the Scavenger Concert

