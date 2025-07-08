OttoMoto® Appoints Stephanie Meinerz as Fractional Chief Compliance Officer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OttoMoto , the leading embedded lending platform transforming the way dealers and lenders collaborate across auto, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Meinerz as its new fractional Chief Compliance Officer (CCO).With over 15 years of leadership in the financial services industry, Stephanie brings a proven track record in regulatory compliance, operational excellence, and strategic execution to OttoMoto’s growing team.Prior to joining OttoMoto, Stephanie served as Chief Operating Officer and Compliance Lead at iLending, a national auto refinance company, where she spearheaded initiatives that strengthened regulatory frameworks, optimized processes, and guided the company through a successful acquisition in May 2021. Most recently, she founded ARESA Consulting, where she focuses on operational and compliance strategy across the fintech and auto lending industries.Throughout her career, Stephanie has led enterprise-level compliance programs, managed SOC II audits, implemented multi-state licensing operations, and navigated complex regulatory environments including CFPB, FCRA, and TCPA. Her strategic insights and collaborative leadership style have made her a sought-after advisor in the auto finance space. In 2021, Stephanie was named one of the Top 100 Auto Finance Innovators, an honor awarded to trailblazers shaping the future of automotive finance.“I’m honored to join OttoMoto and contribute to a company that’s redefining how consumers experience auto finance,” said Meinerz. “Compliance should never be a roadblock to innovation, but the foundation that gives it strength. I’m excited to help OttoMoto scale responsibly, with integrity at the core of everything we do.”Paul Nicholas, CEO of OttoMoto, added:“Stephanie’s reputation in the industry speaks for itself. Her expertise will be critical as we continue to expand our embedded lending platform while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and operational excellence. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team.”As Chief Compliance Officer, Stephanie will lead OttoMoto’s compliance strategy, strengthen internal controls, and ensure the company meets all legal and regulatory requirements as it continues to grow.About OttoMotoOttoMoto is the leading embedded lending platform transforming the way dealers and lenders collaborate across auto, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries. With over 60 years of combined expertise, OttoMoto delivers secure, compliant, and efficient digital-first solutions that streamline lending, prevent fraud, and ensure seamless transactions. By aligning dealers with lender requirements through real-time asset verification and compliant workflows, OttoMoto de-risks every deal—empowering dealers to focus on sales and borrowers to enjoy a frictionless financing experience. For more information, visit www.ottomoto.net About ARESA ConsultingARESA Consulting is a strategic advisory firm specializing in operational and compliance strategy for the fintech and auto lending industries. Founded by Stephanie Meinerz, ARESA Consulting partners with companies to strengthen compliance frameworks, streamline processes, and drive sustainable growth.

