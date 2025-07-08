Coral Club Partners with 4ocean for a Cleaner Planet

CANADA, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coral Club North America, a wellness company, is pleased to announce the results of its long-term partnership with 4ocean, one of the world’s leading environmental organizations dedicated to removing plastic pollution from the ocean. This ongoing collaboration reflects Coral Club’s deep commitment to environmental responsibility, moving from personal wellness to the health of the planet.

In June 2024, with Coral Club’s support, six cleanup events were carried out along rivers and coastlines in Indonesia, specifically on the islands of Bali and Java. Over the course of these operations, a total of 10,165 pounds of debris were removed, including 8,334 pounds of plastic and 1,831 pounds of non-plastic waste. A total of 34 people took part in the cleanups.

On June 25, the cleanup in the Jembrana region of Bali resulted in one of the campaign’s largest hauls — 2,115 pounds of debris. The next day, June 26, four separate operations took place: one at Cungkingan Beach (Java), where more than two tons of mixed waste were collected; one on the Glagak River (Java), which yielded over 1.5 tons of plastic debris; and two cleanups at River Boom 1 and River Boom 2 in Bali, both of which removed substantial amounts of plastic and other waste. The final event took place on June 27 at Pererenan Beach in Denpasar, Bali, where more than 1.5 tons of material were gathered. Each event was carried out together with local 4ocean cleanup teams, and full reports — including photos and GPS data — are publicly available.

The total impact — 10,165 pounds of waste removed in just six days — speaks for itself. This is a real, measurable contribution to restoring the environment, easing the pressure on vulnerable marine ecosystems, and promoting a more responsible relationship with the planet’s natural resources.

About Coral Club:

Coral Club was founded in 1998 in Toronto, Canada, with a mission to give people what they need most: clean, “living” water that is biologically available. The company’s first product was Coral-Mine, a natural coral mineral composition designed to enhance water quality and taste. Today, Coral Club has more than 270 offices and showrooms across 23 countries and ships to 127 countries worldwide. Its product range features over 200 items for health, beauty, and home, all continuously improved and expanded through research conducted by specialized scientists and industry experts. Coral Club’s priority is to promote a healthy lifestyle — from the culture of consuming high-quality products to cultivating a positive, wellness-driven mindset.

About 4ocean:

4ocean was founded in 2017 with a mission to protect and preserve marine ecosystems by removing plastic waste from oceans, rivers, and coastlines worldwide. Since its inception, the organization has pulled more than 42 million pounds(over 19,000 metric tons) of debris from waterways across dozens of countries. 4ocean is a Certified B Corporation, recognized for its commitment to positive social and environmental impact.

By joining forces on cleanup projects in Indonesia, one of the countries most affected by plastic pollution, Coral Club and 4ocean demonstrate their shared commitment to global sustainability and protecting the planet’s health.

We are stoked to have this partnership highlighted in the press and appreciate your support of the clean ocean movement.

To learn more about Coral Club, visit https://us.coral.club.

